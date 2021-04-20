Global Underground Utility Mapping Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

New York, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Underground Utility Mapping Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033193/?utm_source=GNW
2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.6% over the period 2020-2027. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.8% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Technological Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $268.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
- The Underground Utility Mapping market in the U.S. is estimated at US$268.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$298.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
- Cardno
- Enviroscan
- GeoModel, Inc.
- Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, LLC
- GSSI Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc.
- Guideline Geo
- Hexagon Geosystems
- IDS GeoRadar – Part of Hexagon
- Maverick Inspection Ltd.
- MultiView, Inc.
- Plowman Craven Limited
- SECON Private Limited
- Sensors & Software Inc.
- US Radar
- Vivax-Metrotech Corp.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Underground
Utility Mapping by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Underground Utility Mapping
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Technological
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Technological Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Technological Solutions
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Telecommunication
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Telecommunication by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecommunication by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Electricity by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Electricity by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Electricity by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Government &
Public Safety by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Government & Public Safety
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Government & Public
Safety by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Services and Technological Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Underground Utility Mapping
by Component - Services and Technological Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services and Technological Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunication, Oil & Gas,
Electricity, Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Underground Utility Mapping
by Vertical - Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Electricity,
Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public
Safety, Construction and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Underground
Utility Mapping by Component - Services and Technological
Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Services and Technological Solutions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services and Technological Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Underground
Utility Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunication, Oil & Gas,
Electricity, Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunication, Oil & Gas,
Electricity, Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public
Safety, Construction and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Underground
Utility Mapping by Component - Services and Technological
Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Underground Utility Mapping
by Component - Services and Technological Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services and Technological Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Underground
Utility Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunication, Oil & Gas,
Electricity, Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Underground Utility Mapping
by Vertical - Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Electricity,
Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public
Safety, Construction and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Underground
Utility Mapping by Component - Services and Technological
Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Underground Utility Mapping
by Component - Services and Technological Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services and Technological Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Underground
Utility Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunication, Oil & Gas,
Electricity, Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Underground Utility Mapping
by Vertical - Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Electricity,
Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public
Safety, Construction and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Underground
Utility Mapping by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Underground Utility
Mapping by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Underground
Utility Mapping by Component - Services and Technological
Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Services and Technological Solutions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services and Technological Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Underground
Utility Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunication, Oil & Gas,
Electricity, Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunication, Oil & Gas,
Electricity, Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public
Safety, Construction and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Underground
Utility Mapping by Component - Services and Technological
Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Services and Technological Solutions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services and Technological Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Underground
Utility Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunication, Oil & Gas,
Electricity, Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunication, Oil & Gas,
Electricity, Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public
Safety, Construction and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Underground
Utility Mapping by Component - Services and Technological
Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Services and Technological Solutions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services and Technological Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Underground
Utility Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunication, Oil & Gas,
Electricity, Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunication, Oil & Gas,
Electricity, Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public
Safety, Construction and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Underground
Utility Mapping by Component - Services and Technological
Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Underground Utility Mapping
by Component - Services and Technological Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services and Technological Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Underground
Utility Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunication, Oil & Gas,
Electricity, Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Underground Utility Mapping
by Vertical - Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Electricity,
Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public
Safety, Construction and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Services and Technological Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Underground Utility Mapping by
Component - Services and Technological Solutions Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services and Technological Solutions for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunication, Oil & Gas,
Electricity, Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Underground Utility Mapping by
Vertical - Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Electricity,
Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public
Safety, Construction and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Component - Services and
Technological Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Underground
Utility Mapping by Component - Services and Technological
Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Underground
Utility Mapping by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services and Technological Solutions for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunication,
Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public Safety,
Construction and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Underground
Utility Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunication, Oil & Gas,
Electricity, Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Underground
Utility Mapping by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government &
Public Safety, Construction and Other Verticals for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Component - Services and
Technological Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Services and Technological Solutions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Underground
Utility Mapping by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services and Technological Solutions for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunication,
Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public Safety,
Construction and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Underground Utility
Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunication, Oil & Gas,
Electricity, Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Underground
Utility Mapping by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government &
Public Safety, Construction and Other Verticals for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Component - Services and
Technological Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Underground Utility
Mapping by Component - Services and Technological Solutions
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Underground
Utility Mapping by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services and Technological Solutions for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Underground Utility Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunication,
Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government & Public Safety,
Construction and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Underground
Utility Mapping by Vertical - Telecommunication, Oil & Gas,
Electricity, Government & Public Safety, Construction and Other
Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Underground
Utility Mapping by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Electricity, Government &
Public Safety, Construction and Other Verticals for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
