Insights on the AC Power Sources Global Market to 2027 - Featuring AC Power Corp, Ainuo Instruments & Ametek Among Others

Dublin, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AC Power Sources - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for AC Power Sources estimated at US$990.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Three-Phase, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.7% CAGR and reach US$779.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Single-Phase segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $268.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR

The AC Power Sources market in the U.S. is estimated at US$268.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$224.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured):

  • AC Power Corp.
  • Ainuo Instruments
  • Ametek
  • Aplab Limited
  • B&K Precision Corporation
  • Chroma ATE
  • ET Systems Electronic GmbH
  • Good Will Instrument
  • Ikonix Group
  • Itech Electronic
  • Keysight Technologies
  • Kikusui Electronics Corporation
  • Matsusada Precision
  • Newtons4th Ltd
  • NF Corporation
  • NH Research, Inc
  • Orbit International Corp.
  • Pacific Power Source
  • Regatron
  • Sophpower Electronics

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 34

