Whitehorse Gold Announces Marketed Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (“Whitehorse Gold” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has launched a marketed offering by way of private placement of equity securities (the “Securities”) in the capital of the Company (the “Offering”). The Offering is expected to be comprised of a non-flow-through portion and a flow-through portion. Any common shares of the Company issued under the flow-through portion of the Offering will be issued as “flow-through shares” with respect to “Canadian exploration expenses” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp”) is expected to participate in the Offering by purchasing that number of Securities required to maintain its current ownership interest in the Company on a non-diluted basis.

The number and type of Securities to be distributed under the Offering and the price of each Security will be determined in the context of the market. The final terms of the Offering will be determined at the time of pricing pursuant to the terms of an agency agreement to be entered into among the Company, BMO Capital Markets, and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. as lead agents and joint bookrunners, and a syndicate of agents (collectively, the “Agents”). There can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering. The Offering is expected to close on or about May 12, 2021 and will be subject to market and other customary conditions.

In addition, the Company has granted the Agents an option, exercisable at the applicable issue price up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering, to place up to an additional 15% of the number of Securities purchased pursuant to the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to support continued exploration of the Company’s Skukum Gold Project and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and any applicable securities regulatory authorities. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in Canada.

About Whitehorse Gold Corp.

Whitehorse Gold is a responsible mineral exploration and development company focused on its 170-square-km Skukum Gold Project located in southern Yukon, approximately 55 km south-southwest of Whitehorse. The project hosts the advanced-stage Skukum Creek and Goddell deposits, and the formerly producing Mt. Skukum high-grade gold mine, all of which remain open for expansion, plus additional untested mineralized occurrences. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, a 50-person camp, approximately 6 kms of underground development, and a previously operating 300-tpd mill and associated infrastructure. Operations by a previous operator at Mt. Skukum from 1986 to 1988 saw 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed to recover approximately 79,750 ounces of gold.

