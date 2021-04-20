Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2027

New York, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033190/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. UV Lamps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.2% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ballasts / Controller Units segment is readjusted to a revised 18.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $716 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.5% CAGR

- The Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$716 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 16% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR.

- Quartz Sleeves Segment to Record 16.2% CAGR

- In the global Quartz Sleeves segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$392.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 17.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Advanced UV, Inc.

American Ultraviolet

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

Atlantium Technologies LTD.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Halma PLC

Hoenle AG

ITT Wedeco

Kuraray Co., LTD

Lumalier Corporation

Siemens Water Technologies

Trojan Technologies

Xenex

Xylem Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033190/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for UV Lamps by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for UV Lamps by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for UV Lamps by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Ballasts /

Controller Units by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Ballasts / Controller Units

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Ballasts / Controller

Units by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Quartz Sleeves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Quartz Sleeves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Quartz Sleeves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Reactor Chambers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Reactor Chambers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Reactor Chambers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Components

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Components by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Components by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Water &

Wastewater Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Water & Wastewater

Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Water & Wastewater

Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Air Treatment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Air Treatment by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Air Treatment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Health Facilities

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Health Facilities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Health Facilities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential &

Commercial Buildings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Residential & Commercial

Buildings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential &

Commercial Buildings by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Municipal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Municipal by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Municipal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV Lamps, Ballasts /

Controller Units, Quartz Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection

Equipment by Component - UV Lamps, Ballasts / Controller Units,

Quartz Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Other Components Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for UV Lamps, Ballasts / Controller Units, Quartz

Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Other Components for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Application - Other Applications,

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment, Health Facilities

and Residential & Commercial Buildings - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection

Equipment by Application - Other Applications, Water &

Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment, Health Facilities and

Residential & Commercial Buildings Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Other Applications, Water & Wastewater

Treatment, Air Treatment, Health Facilities and Residential &

Commercial Buildings for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Municipal, Residential,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection

Equipment by End-Use - Municipal, Residential, Commercial and

Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Municipal, Residential, Commercial and

Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV Lamps, Ballasts /

Controller Units, Quartz Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV Lamps, Ballasts /

Controller Units, Quartz Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Other

Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for UV Lamps, Ballasts / Controller Units, Quartz

Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Other Components for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Application - Other Applications,

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment, Health Facilities

and Residential & Commercial Buildings - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Application - Other Applications,

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment, Health Facilities

and Residential & Commercial Buildings Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Other Applications, Water & Wastewater

Treatment, Air Treatment, Health Facilities and Residential &

Commercial Buildings for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Municipal, Residential,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Municipal, Residential,

Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Municipal, Residential, Commercial and

Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV Lamps, Ballasts /

Controller Units, Quartz Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV Lamps, Ballasts /

Controller Units, Quartz Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Other

Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for UV Lamps, Ballasts / Controller Units, Quartz

Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Other Components for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Application - Other Applications,

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment, Health Facilities

and Residential & Commercial Buildings - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Application - Other Applications,

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment, Health Facilities

and Residential & Commercial Buildings Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Other Applications, Water & Wastewater

Treatment, Air Treatment, Health Facilities and Residential &

Commercial Buildings for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Municipal, Residential,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Municipal, Residential,

Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Municipal, Residential, Commercial and

Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV Lamps, Ballasts /

Controller Units, Quartz Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV Lamps, Ballasts /

Controller Units, Quartz Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Other

Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for UV Lamps, Ballasts / Controller Units, Quartz

Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Other Components for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Application - Other Applications,

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment, Health Facilities

and Residential & Commercial Buildings - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Application - Other Applications,

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment, Health Facilities

and Residential & Commercial Buildings Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Other Applications, Water & Wastewater

Treatment, Air Treatment, Health Facilities and Residential &

Commercial Buildings for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Municipal, Residential,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: China Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Municipal, Residential,

Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Municipal, Residential, Commercial and

Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV Lamps, Ballasts /

Controller Units, Quartz Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV Lamps, Ballasts /

Controller Units, Quartz Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Other

Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for UV Lamps, Ballasts / Controller Units, Quartz

Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Other Components for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Application - Other Applications,

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment, Health Facilities

and Residential & Commercial Buildings - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Application - Other Applications,

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment, Health Facilities

and Residential & Commercial Buildings Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Other Applications, Water & Wastewater

Treatment, Air Treatment, Health Facilities and Residential &

Commercial Buildings for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Municipal, Residential,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Municipal, Residential,

Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Municipal, Residential, Commercial and

Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV Lamps, Ballasts /

Controller Units, Quartz Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV Lamps, Ballasts /

Controller Units, Quartz Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Other

Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for UV Lamps, Ballasts / Controller Units, Quartz

Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Other Components for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Application - Other Applications,

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment, Health Facilities

and Residential & Commercial Buildings - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: France Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Application - Other Applications,

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment, Health Facilities

and Residential & Commercial Buildings Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Other Applications, Water & Wastewater

Treatment, Air Treatment, Health Facilities and Residential &

Commercial Buildings for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Ultraviolet

(UV) Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Municipal,

Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: France Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Municipal, Residential,

Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Municipal, Residential, Commercial and

Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ultraviolet

(UV) Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV Lamps, Ballasts /

Controller Units, Quartz Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV Lamps, Ballasts /

Controller Units, Quartz Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Other

Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for UV Lamps, Ballasts / Controller Units, Quartz

Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Other Components for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ultraviolet

(UV) Disinfection Equipment by Application - Other

Applications, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment,

Health Facilities and Residential & Commercial Buildings -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Application - Other Applications,

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment, Health Facilities

and Residential & Commercial Buildings Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Other Applications, Water & Wastewater

Treatment, Air Treatment, Health Facilities and Residential &

Commercial Buildings for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ultraviolet

(UV) Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Municipal,

Residential, Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Municipal, Residential,

Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Municipal, Residential, Commercial and

Industrial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV Lamps, Ballasts /

Controller Units, Quartz Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Other

Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV Lamps, Ballasts /

Controller Units, Quartz Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Other

Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for UV Lamps, Ballasts / Controller Units, Quartz

Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Other Components for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Application - Other Applications,

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment, Health Facilities

and Residential & Commercial Buildings - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)

Disinfection Equipment by Application - Other Applications,

Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment, Health Facilities

and Residential & Commercial Buildings Markets - Independent



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033190/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________