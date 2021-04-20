Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2027

New York, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033190/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. UV Lamps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.2% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ballasts / Controller Units segment is readjusted to a revised 18.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $716 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.5% CAGR
- The Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$716 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 16% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR.
- Quartz Sleeves Segment to Record 16.2% CAGR
- In the global Quartz Sleeves segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$392.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 17.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
- Advanced UV, Inc.
- American Ultraviolet
- Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation
- Atlantium Technologies LTD.
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- Halma PLC
- Hoenle AG
- ITT Wedeco
- Kuraray Co., LTD
- Lumalier Corporation
- Siemens Water Technologies
- Trojan Technologies
- Xenex
- Xylem Inc.
