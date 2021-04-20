National Human Services Assembly Names Victor Valentine New Executive Director to Lead Expanded Strategic Direction

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Human Services Assembly (National Assembly) has selected Victor Valentine as executive director. He will oversee the expansion of National Assembly’s strategic direction enhancing the sector's positive impact on American communities.



As a result of Mr. Valentine’s 20 years of experience in the areas of board and executive leadership development, strategic and operational planning, professional coaching and philanthropy, he will be instrumental to leading new and ongoing initiatives. This includes increasing the number of diverse leaders within the sector, convening human service leaders around timely issues, lifting voices of those working on youth justice and equity issues, building on lessons learned from the National Reframing Initiative, and serving as a collective voice in public policy and reform. The National Assembly will also continue an ongoing equity partnership with the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, an organization with a proud 47-year history of delivering front-line health and human services annually to over 15 million in underserved communities.

“We are very excited to welcome Victor on board as our new Executive Director,” said Jeff Fleischer, Chair of the National Assembly Board of Directors and CEO of Youth Advocate Programs, Inc. “Victor brings a career of building trusting relationships with nonprofit human service leaders, advocates, and the philanthropic community. He has been the ’go to’ person for many leaders regarding race, equity, and inclusion work.”

Before joining the National Assembly, Mr. Valentine served as founder and CEO of Nfrastruct, LLC, a nonprofit capacity-building consultancy. His past professional experience includes leadership positions with the Maryland Philanthropy Network, the New York City Urban League, the United Way of New York City, the Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Employment Development, and the Maryland General Assembly.

“The National Human Services Assembly is uniquely positioned to serve as both convener and leader in the conversations around race, ethnicity, and equity. Doing so is a natural extension of the phenomenal history the members of the National Assembly have in building communities through comprehensive services, and as employers and contributors to our communities,” Mr. Valentine said. “I look forward to working with the board and members, its supporters, and new allies to facilitate the much-needed change our communities so deserve.”

A graduate of the University of Maryland at College Park and Wilmington University where he earned his BA in Political Science and MA in Public Administration respectively, Mr. Valentine is also an alumnus of the American Express Leadership Academy for Nonprofit Leaders.

National Assembly members are some of the nation’s most engaged human services organizations that collectively strengthen the sector and support a nation where everyone can reach their full potential. Mr. Valentine will also serve as executive director of National Assembly Business Services, Inc. (NABS), a for-profit subsidiary of National Assembly. NABS operates PurchasingPoint®, a discount group purchasing program that leverages $45 billion in annual purchasing and since 2004 has saved nonprofits an estimated $198 million for mission-related activities.

About the National Human Services Assembly

National Human Services Assembly (National Assembly) envisions a connected and engaged nation that promotes and supports human services so all people can reach their potential and contribute to vibrant, thriving communities. The National Assembly is a leading voice in strengthening the human service sector. It seeks to leverage its collective resources and influence to promote collaboration, diversity in leadership, and equitable practices among engaged organizations to advance the collective power, knowledge, strategy, and systems that build well-being within individuals and our communities. It is also committed to driving change in the human service sector through its public policy and REDI (Race, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion) work, among other initiatives.

