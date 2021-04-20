Global Ultrasonic Cleaning Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027

New York, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultrasonic Cleaning Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033184/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Benchtop, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$919.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $487.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR

- The Ultrasonic Cleaning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$487.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$413 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

- Multistage-2 Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR

- In the global Multistage-2 segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$251.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$343.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$268.7 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Alphasonic

Anmasi Precision Cleaning

Blue Wave Ultrasonics

Branson Ultrasonic Corporation

Caresonic

Cleaning Technologies Group, LLC

Crest Ultrasonics

GT Sonic

Hilsonic

Kemet International Limited

Limplusonic

Mettler Electronics Corp.

Morantz Ultrasonics

Omegasonics

Roop Telsonics Ultrasonicx

Sharpertek

Skymen Cleaning Equipment

Sonic Solutions

Steris PLC

Telsonic AG Group

Tierratech







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033184/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Benchtop by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Benchtop by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Benchtop by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Standalone by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Standalone by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Standalone by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Multistage-2 by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Multistage-2 by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Multistage-2 by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Multistage-4 by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Multistage-4 by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Multistage-4 by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical &

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Medical & Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical & Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Automobile by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Automobile by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Automobile by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Metal & Machinery

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Metal & Machinery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal & Machinery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasonic Cleaning

by Product - Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2 and

Multistage-4 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Product - Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2 and Multistage-4

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Benchtop,

Standalone, Multistage-2 and Multistage-4 for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasonic Cleaning

by Vertical - Food & Beverage, Other Verticals, Medical &

Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Metal & Machinery and

Electrical & Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Vertical - Food & Beverage, Other Verticals, Medical &

Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Metal & Machinery and

Electrical & Electronics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Other Verticals, Medical & Healthcare, Automobile,

Aerospace, Metal & Machinery and Electrical & Electronics for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Product - Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2 and

Multistage-4 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Product - Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2 and Multistage-4

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Benchtop,

Standalone, Multistage-2 and Multistage-4 for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Vertical - Food & Beverage, Other Verticals,

Medical & Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Metal & Machinery

and Electrical & Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Vertical - Food & Beverage, Other Verticals, Medical &

Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Metal & Machinery and

Electrical & Electronics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Other Verticals, Medical & Healthcare, Automobile,

Aerospace, Metal & Machinery and Electrical & Electronics for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Product - Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2 and

Multistage-4 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Product - Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2 and Multistage-4

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Benchtop,

Standalone, Multistage-2 and Multistage-4 for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Vertical - Food & Beverage, Other Verticals,

Medical & Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Metal & Machinery

and Electrical & Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Vertical - Food & Beverage, Other Verticals, Medical &

Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Metal & Machinery and

Electrical & Electronics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Other Verticals, Medical & Healthcare, Automobile,

Aerospace, Metal & Machinery and Electrical & Electronics for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Product - Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2 and

Multistage-4 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Product - Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2 and Multistage-4

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Benchtop,

Standalone, Multistage-2 and Multistage-4 for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Vertical - Food & Beverage, Other Verticals,

Medical & Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Metal & Machinery

and Electrical & Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Vertical - Food & Beverage, Other Verticals, Medical &

Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Metal & Machinery and

Electrical & Electronics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Other Verticals, Medical & Healthcare, Automobile,

Aerospace, Metal & Machinery and Electrical & Electronics for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Product - Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2 and

Multistage-4 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Product - Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2 and Multistage-4

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Benchtop,

Standalone, Multistage-2 and Multistage-4 for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Vertical - Food & Beverage, Other Verticals,

Medical & Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Metal & Machinery

and Electrical & Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Vertical - Food & Beverage, Other Verticals, Medical &

Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Metal & Machinery and

Electrical & Electronics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Other Verticals, Medical & Healthcare, Automobile,

Aerospace, Metal & Machinery and Electrical & Electronics for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Product - Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2 and

Multistage-4 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Product - Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2 and Multistage-4

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Benchtop,

Standalone, Multistage-2 and Multistage-4 for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Vertical - Food & Beverage, Other Verticals,

Medical & Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Metal & Machinery

and Electrical & Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Vertical - Food & Beverage, Other Verticals, Medical &

Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Metal & Machinery and

Electrical & Electronics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Other Verticals, Medical & Healthcare, Automobile,

Aerospace, Metal & Machinery and Electrical & Electronics for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Product - Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2 and

Multistage-4 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Product - Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2 and Multistage-4

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic Cleaning

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Benchtop,

Standalone, Multistage-2 and Multistage-4 for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Vertical - Food & Beverage, Other Verticals,

Medical & Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Metal & Machinery

and Electrical & Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Vertical - Food & Beverage, Other Verticals, Medical &

Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Metal & Machinery and

Electrical & Electronics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic Cleaning

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Other Verticals, Medical & Healthcare, Automobile,

Aerospace, Metal & Machinery and Electrical & Electronics for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Product - Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2 and

Multistage-4 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Product - Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2 and Multistage-4

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Benchtop,

Standalone, Multistage-2 and Multistage-4 for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Vertical - Food & Beverage, Other Verticals,

Medical & Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Metal & Machinery

and Electrical & Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Vertical - Food & Beverage, Other Verticals, Medical &

Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Metal & Machinery and

Electrical & Electronics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Other Verticals, Medical & Healthcare, Automobile,

Aerospace, Metal & Machinery and Electrical & Electronics for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasonic Cleaning

by Product - Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2 and

Multistage-4 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Ultrasonic Cleaning by Product -

Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2 and Multistage-4 Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Benchtop,

Standalone, Multistage-2 and Multistage-4 for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasonic Cleaning

by Vertical - Food & Beverage, Other Verticals, Medical &

Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Metal & Machinery and

Electrical & Electronics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Vertical - Food & Beverage, Other Verticals, Medical &

Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Metal & Machinery and

Electrical & Electronics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic Cleaning by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &

Beverage, Other Verticals, Medical & Healthcare, Automobile,

Aerospace, Metal & Machinery and Electrical & Electronics for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Ultrasonic Cleaning by Product - Benchtop, Standalone,

Multistage-2 and Multistage-4 - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Product - Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2 and

Multistage-4 Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2 and Multistage-4 for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Ultrasonic Cleaning by Vertical - Food & Beverage, Other

Verticals, Medical & Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Metal &

Machinery and Electrical & Electronics - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Vertical - Food & Beverage, Other Verticals,

Medical & Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Metal & Machinery

and Electrical & Electronics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverage, Other Verticals, Medical & Healthcare,

Automobile, Aerospace, Metal & Machinery and Electrical &

Electronics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Ultrasonic Cleaning by Product - Benchtop, Standalone,

Multistage-2 and Multistage-4 - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ultrasonic Cleaning

by Product - Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2 and

Multistage-4 Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2 and Multistage-4 for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Ultrasonic Cleaning by Vertical - Food & Beverage, Other

Verticals, Medical & Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Metal &

Machinery and Electrical & Electronics - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ultrasonic Cleaning

by Vertical - Food & Beverage, Other Verticals, Medical &

Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Metal & Machinery and

Electrical & Electronics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverage, Other Verticals, Medical & Healthcare,

Automobile, Aerospace, Metal & Machinery and Electrical &

Electronics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 106: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Ultrasonic Cleaning by Product - Benchtop, Standalone,

Multistage-2 and Multistage-4 - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 107: Rest of World Historic Review for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Product - Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2 and

Multistage-4 Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2 and Multistage-4 for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Ultrasonic Cleaning by Vertical - Food & Beverage, Other

Verticals, Medical & Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Metal &

Machinery and Electrical & Electronics - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 110: Rest of World Historic Review for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Vertical - Food & Beverage, Other Verticals,

Medical & Healthcare, Automobile, Aerospace, Metal & Machinery

and Electrical & Electronics Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 111: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic

Cleaning by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Food & Beverage, Other Verticals, Medical & Healthcare,

Automobile, Aerospace, Metal & Machinery and Electrical &

Electronics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033184/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________