Biliary Stents Market Size & Share Value Projected to Hit USD 1425 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Biliary Stents Market by Material, (Metal, and Plastic), by Applications (Malignant Obstruction, Biliary Leaks, Benign Biliary Structures, Others), by End-user (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Ambulance Surgical Centres, Speciality Clinics, Research and Academic, Institutes, Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Biliary Stents Market was estimated at USD 900 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1,425 Million by 2026. The global Biliary Stents Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.78% from 2019 to 2026”.

Biliary Stents Market: Key Market Insights Overview

A stent is a type of tube inserted into a lumen or duct in the human body to maintain the passage open. Stents are used for a variety of purposes, including simple plastic and stents expandable stents. Stents of different kinds, such as vascular, coronary, and biliary stents, are used for a number of purposes. The bile duct is a long tube-like structure that transports bile fluid. Bile is a digestive enzyme that aids in the digestion of food. Through, the bile duct, bile gets secreted into the intestinal passage. Biliary stents are stents used to treat biliary disorders.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Biliary Stents Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/biliary-stents-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

195+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What were the pre and post-business impacts of COVID-19 on the Biliary Stents Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Biliary Stents Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Biliary Stents Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Biliary Stents Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/biliary-stents-market

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Biliary Stents Market: Industry Major Market Players

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Cook Medical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

Terumo Corporation

Endotech

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Biosensors International Group Ltd.

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/biliary-stents-market

Biliary stents are used for a myriad of purposes, including biliary strictures, malignant biliary obstruction, and bile duct leakage. Biliary stents, like any other drug, are involved with a few complications, the most common of which is stent occlusion, which is the most common cause of stent failure. Biliary stents, on the other hand, have been an important tool in the treatment of malignant strictures. Biliary stents are available in both plastic and metal. Polyethylene and Teflon are used to make plastic biliary stents. These come in a range of sizes and configurations. Companies have modified stents to reduce biofilm formation and thereby increase patency time by coating them with advanced materials and designing them with a windsock distal template. Plastic stents are typically radiopaque and come with a collection of introducers. The benefits of self-expanding metal stents (SEMs) include increased stent diameter, which reduces chronic obstruction and increases patency length. Retrieval loops on some self-expanding metal stents, such as wall flex, make repositioning and removal easier after the initial placement. Covered self-expanding metal stents are currently being tested for use in benign disease. Plastic biliary stents may be used in conjunction with an introducer catheter or pusher. It can also be used separately.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/biliary-stents-market

Rising Preference For Minimally Invasive Procedures

The market is growing due to an increase in preference for minimally invasive procedures, technological advances, and an increase in geriatric populations. As stated by World Health Organization, the global proportion of people aged 60 and up was 12 percent in 2015 and is projected to rise to 22 percent by 2050. Thus, the global geriatric population was 900 million in 2015, and it is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050. Besides, rising public recognition and competition for bioresorbable stents are propelling the market forward. Post-operative complications and strict government approval legislation are expected to limit the market growth. Also, key market players are pursuing a variety of initiatives, including alliances and joint ventures. Cook Medical, signed a definitive partnership with Taewoong Medical in June 2018 to sell its current line of metal stents in the United States. Through the Scope Esophageal Stent, the Niti-S would be the product line of Taewoong's Niti-S line of metal gastrointestinal stents, is included in this new collaboration. Q3 Medical Devices Limited and Medtronic Plc signed a distribution deal for AECHIMEDES, biodegradable biliary and pancreatic stent, in May 2019. This stent was developed as a replacement for conventional plastic biliary stents. This exclusive deal aims to distribute stents in Japan, Western Europe, and the United States. Furthermore, during the forecast era, R&D in the field of medical instruments is expected to generate new opportunities.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/biliary-stents-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

North America Region Dominates the Global Biliary Stents Market

Advancement in healthcare infrastructure and the population of people suffering from biliary disorders in North America is driving the market growth. Moreover, major players in the biliary stents market have reached agreements as a result of increasing competition and continuous technological advances. Olympus Corporation signed a definitive agreement to market MI Techs Hanarostent self-expanding metal stents. Olympus Corporation did an agreement to market its MI Techs Hanarostent metal stents in May 2018. Both Hanarostent esophagus stents and Hanarostent biliary have received FDA 510(k) clearance. Through this exclusive deal, the company distributed MI tech to its existing distribution network in the United States. Besides, there have been significant product advancements in the industry. Citing an instance, the AXIOS Stent and Delivery System was introduced by Boston Scientific in March 2016. It is a minimally invasive endoscopic system for the treatment of pancreatitis complications. Xlumena, which was purchased by Boston Scientific Corporation in 2015, developed these instruments. Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. India and China are the main contributors. The Chinese population's changing lifestyle and eating habits are increasing the risk of biliary diseases, including biliary tract cancer. The demand for biliary stents in China will expand as a result of the aforementioned reasons, as well as the increasing adoption of advanced technologies.

Browse the full “Biliary Stents Market by Material, (Metal, and Plastic), by Applications (Malignant Obstruction, Biliary Leaks, Benign Biliary Structures, Others), by End-user (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Ambulance Surgical Centres, Speciality Clinics, Research and Academic, Institutes, Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/biliary-stents-market .

The global biliary stents market is segmented as follows:

By Material:

Metal

Plastic

By Applications:

Maligant Obstruction

Biliary Leaks

Benign Biliary Structures

Others

By Application:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Ambulance Surgical Centers

Speciality Clinics

Research and Academic Institutes

Others

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

To Know COVID-19 Pre and Post Business Impact Analysis, Request a Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/biliary-stents-market

Related Reports:

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/therapeutic-drug-monitoring-market-by-product-consumables-and-1274

Arterial Stent Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-arterial-stent-research-report-abbott-laboratories-cordis-7

Bioabsorbable Stents Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/bioabsorbable-stents-market-by-material-polymer-based-stents-934

Absorbable Heart Stent Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/absorbable-heart-stent-market

Abdominal Stent Graft System Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/abdominal-stent-graft-system-market

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com