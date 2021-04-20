FOMO CORP. LAUNCHES KANAB CLUB 2.0 BETA

Chicago, IL, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: ETFM) is pleased to announce that today it is launching a beta test for its newly redesigned Kanab Club 2.0, a social network focused on health and wellness for cannabis users.



Features of Kanab Club 2.0 include:

A new design centered around mobile capability so a large percentage of users can access the site seamlessly from handheld devices that today account for over 80% of Internet traffic.





The main feed system is more open and less algorithm-driven to promote sharing on the platform. The goal is to increase engagement as the platform scales in order to leverage a “network effect” proven by established social sites.





A new navigation system that emphasizes simplicity so that all features can be accessed from any page to facilitate finding new friends. As the number of users grows, the system will become more tailored to recommend how friends are located in a variety of ways.





The new posting system can easily handle images or videos.





A robust chat feature was developed that allows a user to chat directly with friends or other users directly in a safe space. This feature also allows for group chat. The chat feature is extremely versatile and accessible on every page.





Users can customize the look of their profile page including changing their avatar and adding videos and images.





Scalability was built into the design so that the platform can handle larger amounts of traffic and be able to quickly deploy new updates and features along with improved administration capabilities.





Future plans include adding advertising, health and wellness information for users of cannabis products, blogging, an e-commerce portal in compliance with Federal laws, iOS and Android mobile apps, online dating, and more.





For users who would like to participate in the beta test, please access this link and create an account to obtain further instructions: https://kanab.club

Vik Grover, FOMO CEO, commented: “Building a social network tailored to the interests of cannabis users has been a dream of mine since we formed KANAB CORP. in mid-2019 as a FOMO subsidiary. I am proud to announce this closed beta launch of the functionality of Kanab Club 2.0 and welcome the feedback of users to further strengthen the site as we head towards a planned open launch in summer 2021. With several hundred million people worldwide using THC and non-THC cannabis products (“CBD”) and/or working in the cannabis industry, given major social platforms today do not target this market, and ahead of potential federal legalization of cannabis in the USA, I believe Kanab Club is well positioned to carve out a lucrative business in this fast-growing global market and create value for our shareholders.”

About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP. is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford targets access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies. For further information including company news, SEC filings and more, please refer to www.fomoworldwide.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that FOMO CORP. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to FOMO CORP.’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. No information in this press release should be construed in any form, shape, or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

Contact:

Wayman Baker, PhD

EVP Corporate Development and Investor Relations

FOMO CORP.

(630) 286-9560

ir@fomoworldwide.com

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fomo-corp

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FOMOCORP

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOMO_CORP