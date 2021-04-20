New management for Notre Dame Housing, nonprofit will continue providing community services

Omaha, Nebraska, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame Housing (NDH) is partnering with DP Management and Kimball Management Inc. to realize a new future for this North Omaha senior living facility and senior center. While DP Management and Kimball will take over management of the community, NDH will retain the service coordination aspects.

NDH has been serving low-to-moderate-income seniors on 35th and State Streets since 1996. Originally run by the Notre Dame Sisters, this ministry soon grew into its own nonprofit.

“We are so thrilled to see the evolution of Notre Dame Housing, both as founders and as residents here,” said Sr. Joy Connealy, board member, Notre Dame Housing’s board of directors, and resident of the facility since 1997. “Having professional companies come in to take care of the day-to-day work of running and maintaining the apartments and facility frees up our staff to focus on what makes Notre Dame Housing truly special.”

Notre Dame Housing is unique in its approach to service-enriched housing. This means that it’s not just a place to live, but a home and community full of services that meet residents’ needs. Whether it is Nebraska Methodist Health System coming in to provide COVID vaccinations, hot lunches provided daily, or a coordinator scheduling individual appointments for specific services, the individuals who live at NDH have every opportunity to avail themselves of services needed to age in their home longer.

“I feel like I have 150 neighbors,” said resident Mike Driscoll. “I tell everyone, I hope I can stay here the rest of my life because this is home to me.”

Not only the 115-plus residents who live there benefit from service-enriched housing. The senior center is open to the public, and many programs welcome all seniors to come and participate. Beyond simply serving Omaha’s seniors, however, a food pantry provided by local partners is open to anyone in need.

“Since the pandemic began, we have seen people coming to use our food pantry for the first time in their lives,” said Barbara Thomas, service coordinator for NDH. “It makes me honored to provide for the community, especially during times that are so uncertain for everyone. It just feels good to be a good neighbor.”



DP Management, a Midwestern leasing and property management company since 1958, was a perfect fit for NDH with because of its experience in senior living as well as the tax credit and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) status of the residents, based on their income.

“Every interaction we’ve had with the people at Notre Dame Housing has made us all feel like we are contributing to our community,” said Patty Downs, DP Director of Executive Operations. “From the staff to the residents, the energy at NDH is a breath of fresh air!”

Kimball Management, Inc. is a small family-owned business specializing in managing affordable housing projects for senior citizens. President Richard Kimball has been managing and assisting in development of HUD-assisted senior housing since 1978.

Kimball said he is proud to join the Notre Dame Housing team for a second time. As a volunteer he assisted with the initial opening and occupancy. He said his sentiment for the Notre Dame Sisters dates back to when his girlfriend graduated from Notre Dame Academy. That girlfriend subsequently became his beloved wife for 67 years.

Kimball said he has long admired the Notre Dame Sisters’ dedication and devotion to its mission of serving those in need. He said his firm’s members feel honored to help further that mission. “We couldn’t be more thrilled about this powerful new partnership,” said NDH Board of Directors president Rita Melgares. “This evolution means our residents here will get the best living experience possible from the maintenance of their individual apartments to the services coordinated for them to the programming provided and more.”

About Notre Dame Housing

Founded in 1997 by the Notre Dame Sisters, Notre Dame Housing addresses the shortage of senior housing in the Omaha community. NDH provides housing and supportive services to low-to-moderate-income adults 55+ through a unique combination of services that change the way we think about housing, health, eradicating poverty and bringing about self-sufficiency.

