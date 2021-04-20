Bespoke Extracts Teams with LEAF411, The First Free Cannabis Nurse Hotline

SUNNY ISLES, Fla., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: BSPK), producer of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products, today announced that the Company has teamed with LEAF411™, a nonprofit, nurse-staffed information hotline to provide Bespoke customers with a free, qualified educational resource for information relating to the safe use of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products.



Founded in 2019, LEAF411 is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit operating a free cannabis-trained nurse hotline. Its mission is to provide education and directional support to the general public about the safe use of legal cannabis (marijuana and hemp). Its team of cannabis-trained nurses are passionate about helping consumers access balanced education about legal cannabis use while also improving public perception of the cannabis industry. The toll-free number to contact LEAF411 is 844-532-3411.

“As a provider of high quality CBD formulations for health and wellness-minded consumers, Bespoke is pleased to be partnering with LEAF411 to provide our customers with a trusted medical resource capable of addressing questions or concerns they may have relating to their use of CBD and other hemp-derived cannabinoids. Our Company underwent a vigorous due diligence process with LEAF411 to affirm that Bespoke meets their high standards for CBD manufacturers and which shares their commitment to quality, safety and service excellence. As such, we are very proud to be included among their vetted members who are making this invaluable information resource available to our respective customers,” stated Danny Pollack, Chief Executive Officer of Bespoke Extracts.

At Bespoke Extracts, we believe in the power of the individual. So, we strive to tailor each CBD experience to make its benefits unique to you and your lifestyle. That means making sure you are confident that everything we deliver to you is safe, effective, and perfect for you. From the very beginning, we have hand-picked our producers to ensure only NSF-certified and USDA-certified organic hemp from some of the finest CBD growers in the United States. It is also why we use the industry standard for extraction to ensure the purest and most potent product on the market. And finally, it is why we strive to develop a long-term personal relationship with each and every one of our customers — including you — to help them determine their needs and wants and supply the exact right solution for them. For more information, please visit www.bespokeextracts.com.

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

No statement in this press release has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of Bespoke’s products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any Bespoke Extract product. Bespoke Extracts, Inc. shall not be held liable for any medical claims made by customer testimonials.

