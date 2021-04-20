Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Celebrates Global Volunteer Month and Announces Paid Volunteer Day Beginning 2021

Company Supports Volunteerism and Community Involvement with Annual Paid Volunteer Day For All U.S. Shoreside Team Members



Company Provides Over $2 Million Of Humanitarian Relief to Organizations Worldwide

MIAMI, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (“Norwegian” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today celebrates global volunteer month and encourages team members to give back to their communities with a new Paid Volunteer Day for U.S. shoreside team members beginning in 2021 to give back to a non-profit community program of their choice. In the spirit of giving back, the Company has also provided more than $2 million of in-kind humanitarian relief to support various community organizations worldwide throughout 2020 and 2021.

“Dedication to Family and Community is one of our Company’s core values and we along with our team members around the globe are committed to doing good and making a lasting impact in our local communities, the communities we visit and on the local ecosystems through which we cruise. To reinforce this commitment, we are pleased to offer a new Paid Volunteer Day for our U.S. shoreside team members to provide team members an opportunity to support causes and community organizations that are most important to them,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “In addition to our volunteer efforts, even while our ships have remained unable to sail, we have continued to give back through our global humanitarian relief efforts, providing nearly $2 million of in-kind donations to organizations worldwide in 2020 and into 2021 to support various causes including COVID-19 and disaster relief efforts.”

Beginning in 2021, all full-time U.S. shoreside team members will be given the opportunity to take 8 hours of paid time off per calendar year to participate as volunteers in 501(c)(3) non-profit community programs. Team members have historically participated in various volunteer events including beach clean ups, toy drives and food service. While in-person volunteer opportunities were limited in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Company adjusted in various ways including the successful completion of a virtual toy drive. In addition, as part of the Company’s Workplace Giving Program, the Company supports four organizations by offering employees the opportunity to make automatic recurring or one-time payments through payroll deductions. The Company will match each team member’s contribution up to $1,000 per year. The four nonprofit organizations include All Hands and Hearts , Kids in Distress , American Cancer Society and Virlanie .

In addition to volunteer efforts, since the global suspension of cruising began in March 2020, the Company has continued to work with organizations around the world to provide much needed humanitarian relief, including over $2 million of in-kind donations to date. Some of the Company’s various initiatives included:

Approximately $1.2 million in nonperishable food and water donations to be provided to Feeding America’s local Miami food bank Feeding South Florida by the end of 2021.

Provided nearly $275,000 of in-kind donations in the form of Just Water and non-perishable and canned goods, to support two community organizations and assist ongoing relief efforts in the Archipelago of San Andrés in Colombia after the devastating impact of Category 5 Hurricane Iota.

More than $225,000 in dry goods and foods to benefit communities in Belize impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provided 16 truckloads of JUST Water to benefit 17 Feeding America member food banks and other nonprofit organizations in the U.S. located in areas devastated by severe winter storms in partnership with JUST® Goods, Inc. and The Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation.

Over $30,000 of in-kind donations including 10 pallets of responsibly packaged, plant-based cartons of JUST Water to benefit the Southeast Alaska Food Bank.

For GivingTuesday, matched every case of Just Water purchased in December through their online store, with a water donation to local food banks in Miami and New York City. The joint effort resulted in the delivery of nearly 150,000 JUST Water cartons.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with nearly 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising of approximately 24,000 berths.

