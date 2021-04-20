Jostens Designs 2020 Football National Championship Ring for University of Alabama

Minneapolis, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom, hand-crafted fine jewelry for college and professional sports teams, crafted three custom championship rings for the University of Alabama football team to celebrate their 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship season. The rings were presented to coaches and players in a private ceremony April 19, 2021.

“In what was certainly a unique and memorable year, the University of Alabama capped off a remarkable undefeated season with their program’s 18th national championship title,” said Chris Poitras, Vice President and General Manager of Jostens College and Professional Sports Division. “Jostens is honored to partner once again with Alabama to celebrate their extraordinary championship season with three uniquely hand-crafted championship rings featuring unique innovation never-before-seen in the college championship market.”

Alabama’s 2020 national championship ring is a brand-new design by Jostens, and showcases the recipient’s signature inside the ring, an industry first for a college championship ring that stems from trends seen in the professional championship market.

The top of the ring features three College Football Playoff trophies, signifying Alabama’s three titles in the CFP era. The middle trophy features one marquise stone, representing their 2020 championship, and the outside two trophies feature two round stones, symbolizing the two CFP championship titles for this year’s senior class. A stunning, custom diamond-cut stone in the shape of Alabama’s iconic A logo is set atop the three distinct trophies.

Surrounding the logo and trophies, making up the inner ellipse border, are 52 round cubic zirconias, symbolic of the 52 points scored in both the SEC championship and national championship. The ring top showcases a total of 135 stones, representing the total points scored by Alabama in the SEC championship (52) and two College Football Playoff games (31 in the Rose Bowl and 52 in the CFP championship). Eighteen princess-cut red stones cascade along the ring top edges highlighting the 18 national championships in program history. Adorning the sides of the ring top is Alabama’s hard-earned title, National Champions.

The left side of the ring is personalized with the recipient’s name above their jersey number set in stones. Below the jersey number is the 2020 year date, honoring the year the Crimson Tide once again became national champions.

The top of the right side of the ring features the final score of the CFP championship game. In brilliant detail, Bryant-Denny Stadium is highlighted on the right side panel, honoring Alabama’s prominent home football venue. Inside the Walk of Champions is the CFP logo, paying tribute to this year’s 2020 championship team.

The interior of the ring features the Rose Bowl logo over the state of Texas, paying homage to the only time the Rose Bowl has ever been played in Arlington, TX. Next to the Rose Bowl logo is the final score of the Rose Bowl game, which sent Alabama to the CFP championship. Showcased at the bottom of the inside of the ring is the recipient’s unique signature.

“Roll Tide” is highlighted in gold along the exterior palm of the ring, a tribute to the school’s historic rally cry. Inside the palm is Alabama’s final record of 13-0, marking their undefeated season.

In addition to their National Championship ring, players and staff also received a ring commemorating their SEC Championship, as well as the Official College Football Playoff Championship Ring, both also created by Jostens.

