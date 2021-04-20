Following Six Transformative Years in Payments Innovation, Fattmerchant Rebrands to Stax as a Leading Financial Technology and Solutions Provider

ORLANDO, Fla., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fattmerchant , a leading provider of integrated payment technology, today announces it is changing its name to Stax to mirror the fintech’s growth and transformation from an innovative payments company to its position today as a leading technology and solutions provider in the financial space. The rebranding also includes a user interface (UI) overhaul of its desktop app and the introduction of a completely new version of the mobile app, enhancing the overall product experience.



Since 2014, the company has established itself as the leading provider of payment technology. Stax by Fattmerchant is coming off a record-breaking 2020, which includes notable award wins such as being placed on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing private companies, Forbes Fintech 50 and Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500.

“Our belief that payments are at the heart of every business has led us to experience tremendous growth and process more than $9 billion in payments,” said Suneera Madhani, Founder and CEO of Stax. “With this growth, however, comes the need for evolution - and our differentiating technology is the catalyst. Our API and unique products like Stax Connect, Stax Pay and Stax Enterprise offer the best user experience in payments today and set us apart from other players in the industry. The evolution of the brand Stax is not only a reflection of where we’ve come from but also where we’re going, and our sights are set on becoming the next unicorn in the space.”

In the last year, Stax experienced tremendous growth in software, large business and small business segments and received a majority investment from Greater Sum Ventures, an entrepreneurial private equity firm that invests in tech-enabled business services companies. In particular, its success with its industry-first product, Stax Connect, continues to position the company as the leading provider for independent software vendors (ISVs), as the demand for commercializing integrated payments within SaaS platforms continues.

Stax is the industry’s only complete all-in-one solution for managing everything in the payments ecosystem, but it is not just a payments company. The fintech provides the tools, insights and simplicity businesses of all sizes need to manage every aspect of their business – financials, payments, invoicing, inventory, sales data, customers and more. Stax serves the following:

SaaS Platforms Stax Connect is a fully managed payments facilitation ecosystem with the ability to accelerate integration, enhance user experience and monetize payments for SaaS platforms. The feature-rich, end-to-end software experience includes services ranging from user enrollment to risk management, offering all of the integrated solutions software companies need to increase revenue and go to market quickly through a single API.

Small Business Stax Pay radically simplifies accepting and managing payments through its all-in-one platform and subscription-based model, eliminating the need to work with multiple vendors while maintaining complete visibility into the health of the business. Through Stax, small businesses have the ability to accept every type of payment and easily manage invoices through customizable digital invoicing, email and text payments, future and recurring payment scheduling and automatic payment reminders. Within the same dashboard, businesses can also access powerful tools including payment and sales analytics, financial reporting and business integrations.



Large Business Stax Enterprise boosts efficiency, strengthens customer relationships and enhances payment agility with a customizable, all-in-one payments platform that adapts to the needs of every enterprise business. From robust reporting to easily reconciling payments, Stax offers a full suite of adaptable business tools and payment features to build the right solution at any scale. Through the Stax API, enterprises can deliver a more custom and cohesive, feature-rich payments experience using a single solution. With a dedicated Stax expert collaborating at every step, the Stax business success team helps build and maximize the payments infrastructure.



The rebranding includes a new website and product experience. The new easy-to-navigate website has more comprehensive information about the product suites and services. Overall, it offers a simpler, more seamless experience to promote greater transparency and consistency across all audiences. The enhanced desktop and mobile apps offer improved interfaces, ultra-simple navigation, improved user-friendly reporting and bolstered analytics view. The completely rebuilt mobile app also has a fully reimagined dashboard experience for iOS and Android, including new multiple account selector options and quick user switch for shared devices.

“We entered the market as disruptors, and that’s what we’ll continue to be as Stax,” said Sal Rehmetullah, Co- Founder and President of Stax. “We are taking our core foundational values with us into this new brand and enacting several new experiences to empower businesses to adapt and grow. Stax is perfectly positioned at the forefront of the embedded finance trend with the goal of turning every business into a payments company.”

For more information about Stax, please visit:

www.staxpayments.com

About Stax

Stax is one of America’s fastest-growing fintech companies, recognized by U.S. News and World Report, Inc., and Fortune for its radically simple payment technology. Stax (formerly Fattmerchant) empowers more than 12,000 small businesses, large businesses and software platforms through the industry's only all-in-one payments API. Stax’ platform provides businesses and SaaS platforms the ability to manage their payment ecosystem, analyze data, and simplify their customer experience through fully integrated solutions. With access to everything they need to transact seamlessly, the one-stop tool allows companies to move faster, think smarter, and make better business decisions through the power of payments. Stax has powered more than $9 billion in transactions and expanded globally to international markets outside of the US.

Media Contact:

Daniel Tummeley

Uproar PR for Stax

dtummeley@uproarpr.com