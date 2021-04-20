Decisions taken in the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB

English Lithuanian

The following decisions were adopted in the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office at Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius) on 20 April 2021:

LITGRID AB annual report for 2020

The annual report of LITGRID AB on the activities of the company for 2020 is taken into account. No resolutions on this matter are adopted (Annex No. 1).

Independent auditor's report on LITGRID AB 2020 set of financial statements and annual report

Independent auditor's report on LITGRID AB 2020 set of financial statements and annual report is taken into account. No resolutions on this matter are adopted (Annex No. 1).

LITGRID AB 2020 m. approval of a set of financial statements

To approve the set of financial statements of LITGRID AB of 2020 (Annex No. 1).

LITGRID AB 2020 m. approval of profit distribution

To approve the profit distribution of LITGRID AB of 2020 (Annex No. 2).

Regarding the approval of LITGRID AB in 2020 m. remuneration report

To approve the remuneration report of LITGRID AB of 2020, which is part of the annual LITGRID AB 2020 report (Annex No. 1).





Annexes:

LITGRID AB financial statements for 2020, prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted by the European Union, together with the conclusion of the independent auditor and annual report; Profit (loss) distribution project for 2020;

The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Project manager

Communication Division

Phone: +370 613 19977

e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu

