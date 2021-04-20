Dymax® Oligomers & Coatings Partners with Mechnano

TORRINGTON, Conn., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax Oligomers and Coatings, a division of Dymax, has joined forces with Arizona company Mechnano to develop UV-curable dispersions and masterbatches of Mechnano’s discrete, functionalized carbon nanotube (CNT) for UV applications. The partnership will have an initial primary focus on 3D printing applications with additional applications to follow.



Mechnano has developed a novel technology that enables the creation of stable dispersions of discrete, non-agglomerated CNTs. This technology unlocks the performance benefits of these discrete CNTs, and enables improvements to electrical and thermal conductivity, impact resistance, tear resistance, adhesion, corrosion resistance and much more. Dymax Oligomers & Coatings manufactures Bomar® oligomers and other raw materials for UV/EB applications, including a range of products designed for use in 3D printing applications.

“We are excited to be partnering with an innovative company like Mechnano and to be part of the team that helps bring the benefits of carbon nanotubes to 3D printing and CASE applications,” commented David Robitaille, Business Unit Director for Dymax Oligomers & Coatings. “Dymax’s experience in specialized UV-curable materials and formulations makes us a natural fit for this partnership, and we look forward to working with Mechnano on building out a portfolio of offerings for UV applications.”

“Mechnano’s partnership with Dymax strengthens our collective vision to continuously innovate and provide high-performance materials for a variety of applications,” says Steven R. Lowder, CEO & Founder Mechnano. “Addressing UV-curable applications is just the beginning and we look forward to working together.”

The partnership will focus on developing a range of functionalizations of the CNTs, supplied in a variety of dispersion bases, to target improvements to specific properties.

Dymax Corporation develops innovative oligomer, adhesive, coating, dispensing, and light-curing systems for applications in a wide range of markets. The company’s products are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce costs. Major markets include aerospace, appliance, automotive, cosmetics, electronics, industrial, medical device, metal finishing, and UV-curable inks & coatings.

For additional information, visit www.dymax-oc.com or contact Dymax O&C Application Engineering at O&Ctechnical@dymax.com or 860-626-7006.

Mechnano is the pioneer of a new carbon nanotube technology designed to improve additive manufacturing (AM) material performance. By harnessing and uniformly distributing carbon nanotubes (CNTs), Mechnano unleashes higher-performing materials with advanced material properties. Additionally, Mechnano’s extraordinary functionalizations, known as MechT, make unheard of material properties a reality. Mechnano is strategically focused on helping formulators create revolutionary materials to empower engineers to maximize their designs and products. Mechnano’s 100+ patents, leading nano-technology and dedication to excellence enables us to provide the highest quality products to our customers.

For additional information on Mechnano visit the website at https://mechnano.com or contact them at info@mechnano.com.