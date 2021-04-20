Income Financial Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") declares its monthly distribution of $0.09467 per unit. The distribution is payable May 10, 2021 to unit holders on

Under the distribution policy announced on November 18, 2013, the monthly distribution is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of Income Financial's units over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, holders of record on April 30, 2021 will receive a dividend of $0.09467 per unit based on the VWAP of $11.36 payable on May 10, 2021. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Income Financial unitholders have received a total of $34.72 per unit in distributions since inception, inclusive of this distribution.

Income Financial invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of the strongest Canadian & U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms.

Distribution Details Trust Unit (INC.UN) $0.09467 Ex-Dividend Date: April 29, 2021 Record Date: April 30, 2021 Payable Date: May 10, 2021





Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.quadravest.com

info@quadravest.com