Corporate Travel Leader Deem Hires Travel Industry Veteran Shannon Garcia

Oakland, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, today announced that travel industry veteran Shannon Garcia has been hired as its new VP of Strategic Sales. In her new role, Garcia will help solve travel challenges enterprise-level companies experience.

“As business travelers and companies prepare to resume travel, they’ll have a new set of challenges to confront” said Christina Woronchak, chief revenue officer, Deem. “We’re confident Shannon’s deep expertise and dedication to the business travel industry will become invaluable for enterprises as they look to us to provide the most effective and efficient solutions to today’s concerns.”

“The technology Deem has created for business travel is unlike any I’ve seen,” said Garcia. “Its new platform, Etta, combines powerful tech with a beautiful, intuitive user experience, and safety and accessibility features that empower more travelers than other booking options. Deem’s innovation is one of the main reasons I’ve joined the team. I’m excited to include this next-level travel software in strategic solutions for enterprises and their travelers.”

Garcia’s career spans more than 25 years in sales and business development leadership roles in the travel management, consulting, and hospitality sectors of the travel industry. She has extensive experience leading global sales and helping enterprises modernize and optimize their corporate travel programs. Most recently with American Express Global Business Travel, Garcia led the multinational sales team that signed numerous Fortune 500 clients representing some of the largest business travel buyers in the world.

Garcia brings deep functional experience working with large global travel buyers in key verticals, including financial and professional services, biotech, pharma, and technology. Previously, she held longstanding executive roles with HRG, BCD Travel and its wholly owned consulting company, Advito.

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management platform, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

Attachment