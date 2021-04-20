Verizon expands 5G to more cities

More customers get 5G on their phone and in their home with Ultra Wideband and Home Internet expansion

New 5G Home Internet customers can get up to $500 and a Samsung Chromebook 4 for a limited time

What you need to know:

On April 22, 5G Ultra Wideband launches in New Orleans, LA; Fresno, CA; Riverside, CA; and San Antonio, TX, bringing the total number of mobility cities to 71.

5G Home Internet launches in Riverside, CA on April 22, and Memphis & San Antonio on May 6, bringing the total number of 5G Home Internet cities to 33 - and new 5G Home customers get a Samsung Chromebook 4 on us.

Beginning April 29, Verizon will offer up to $500 to cover early termination fees for customers who leave their current internet provider and switch to 5G Home Internet.



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More 5G is coming on the network built right. Verizon 5G has the reliability customers expect from Verizon and the unprecedented performance of 5G Ultra Wideband. This week, Verizon is expanding 5G Ultra Wideband mobility to parts of New Orleans, LA; Fresno, CA; Riverside, CA; and San Antonio, TX. 5G Home Internet, the blazing fast broadband service, will also be available to customers in parts of Riverside, CA on April 22, and Memphis and San Antonio on May 6. All new 5G Home customers get a Samsung Chromebook 4 on us to put the super fast internet to the test.

5G Home Internet

5G Home Internet is the home internet that changes everything. The service offers WiFi based on 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity that powers the devices in your home. It is ideal for people working remotely, schooling at home or streaming their favorite shows or movies. Customers can experience max download speeds of up to 1 Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps,1 and no data caps, extra fees or annual contracts.

Affordability and perks

The internet of another kind is affordable, starting at $50 per month for Verizon customers2 and $70 for folks without a mobile plan.3 And, beginning April 29, if you switch to 5G Home Internet, get up to $500 to cover any early termination fees so you can leave the internet of the past in the past.4

And, to get the most out of the 5G Home Internet experience, new customers get a Samsung Chromebook 45 on us so they can work, learn, and stream smarter right from home - all with the power of 5G Ultra Wideband. For entertainment needs, customers get a free Stream TV device and the discovery+ streaming service for 12 months on us.6

Visit verizon.com/5g/home/ to find out if 5G Home Internet is in your area. The site will update as new cities launch and as service continues to expand.

5G Ultra Wideband Mobility

Available in parts of 71 cities at the end of this week, Verizon’s blazing-fast 5G Ultra Wideband service provides speed and capacity capabilities that allow customers to engage in activities like downloading and streaming movies and TV shows in seconds,7 collaborating with colleagues remotely in near real time, and taking advantage of new immersive customer experiences. Enterprise customers in these markets will have access to the technology that can dramatically accelerate their digital transformation, providing opportunities to revolutionize how they interact with their customers, track inventory, manage operations and engage with their workforce. Verizon continues to aggressively build out their 5G Ultra Wideband network, bringing 5G Ultra Wideband to more customers in more new places and expanding coverage in current 5G Ultra Wideband markets.

Continued 5G Expansion

These new cities are part of Verizon’s promise to deliver over 14,000 new cell sites this year alone, further underlining its commitment to expanding its 5G network on mmWave spectrum while preparing for the launch of 5G service on its recently acquired C-band spectrum , which will cover an additional 100 million mobility customers in the first quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, Verizon’s other fixed wireless access products will reach 15 million homes by the end of 2021.

Furthering its expansion efforts, Verizon also recently announced it is continuing to increase 5G Ultra Wideband coverage through the use of signal repeaters , leading to more 5G Ultra Wideband coverage for 5G mobility and 5G Home Internet customers.

“We have a very aggressive network build program, fueled by continued expansion of 5G Ultra Wideband using our entire portfolio of spectrum, the strongest in the industry,” said Ronan Dunne, CEO, Verizon Consumer Group. “Our spectrum position combined with our leading network means Verizon is well positioned to deliver the best possible 5G experience to customers -- that’s 5G built right.”

1Max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps. Typical upload speeds around 50 Mbps. Depending on location, uploads over 5G Ultra Wideband or 4G LTE. 4G LTE backup.

2With autopay and paperless billing

3with Verizon mobile plan of $30 or more req'd

4For new 5G Home Internet customers who terminated their prior Internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF) within the last 4 months. Offer is non-transferable and has no cash or refund value. Documentation of the ETF for Internet from your prior service provider must be provided w/in 90 days after 5G Home installation/setup and offer will be fulfilled via bill credit, to your Verizon account, in the amount of the ETF up to $500. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. If we or you cancel your 5G Home Internet service w/in 90 days after installation/setup, the ETF credit will be charged back to your final bill. Other terms apply.

5Offer avail. 4/22/21 – 7/21/21 via redemption code for a Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6” (4GB RAM). Must install and maintain qualifying 5G Home Internet services in good standing for 45 days to redeem. Thereafter, Verizon will email redemption instructions. Must redeem code w/in 60 days after delivery of email or by no later than 11/21/21, whichever is first. Not redeemable or refundable for cash. Samsung is a registered trademark of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

6For new Verizon 5G Home Internet customers only. Get 12 mos of discovery+ (ad-free) on us from time of enrollment (must enroll with Verizon by 7.21.21). After 12-month promo period ends, your discovery+ (ad-free) subscription will auto-renew at $6.99+ tax/month unless you cancel with Verizon. Cancel any time . One offer per eligible Verizon account. discovery+ service is subject to the discovery+ (ad-free) Visitor Agreement. ©2020 Discovery or its subsidiaries and affiliates.

7Video download speeds and performance may vary depending upon network and coverage conditions, and content optimization for 5G Ultra Wideband.

