New Commerce Split Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I and Class II Preferred Shares

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Commerce Split (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.02500 per share ($0.30 annually), for Class I Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.A), and $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class II Preferred shareholders (YCM.PR.B). The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 6.00% based on the $5 repayment amount. Class II Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on their $5 repayment amount. Distributions are payable May 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as at April 30, 2021.
The Company invests in common shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a Canadian financial institution.
|Distribution Details
|Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.A)
|$0.02500
|Class II Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B)
|$0.03125
|Ex-Dividend Date:
|April 29, 2021
|Record Date:
|April 30, 2021
|Payable Date:
|May 10, 2021
