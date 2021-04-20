MM, Inc., a Utah Health & Wellness Contract Manufacturing Company, Adds Several New Clients to Portfolio Including OxySpark Advanced Nutritionals

Lindon, UT, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MM, Inc. (the “Company”), an FDA-registered and privately-held contract manufacturing company focused on premium-grade health and wellness products, announced today that it has significantly expanded its client portfolio and has partnered with OxySpark Advanced Nutritionals (OAN), a subsidiary of SyberVision Systems.



OAN is the developer of a variety of innovative nutritional supplements including OxySpark, OxyStim, OxyBoost, and MemNivia. These award-winning formulas of science-backed ingredients are organic, non-GMO and are delivered in capsule form. These products are designed to help repair the damaged cells in your circulatory system and deliver more oxygen and nutrient-rich blood to your body's cells, tissue and organs.

“It is exciting to expand our portfolio of nutraceutical clients, especially during a pandemic when people need to supplement their health and wellness regimens more than ever,” said MM, Inc. Vice President of Operations Jim Gibson. “As the US economy continues to slowly reopen, many companies will find themselves urgently re-evaluating their national supply chains and will be looking for scalable, cost-effective solutions. Over the past difficult year, MM, Inc. has been able to thrive and has grown more than 20 percent. We’ve also been able to expand our facility footprint and expand our warehousing and manufacturing capabilities.”

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the supplement market grew to $52 billion in 2020 from $48 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $58 billion this year. This data compounded with the growth of the $177.9 billion global healthcare contract manufacturing market , which is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7 percent from 2021 to 2028, positions MM, Inc. to continue to increase its capabilities and revenue.

