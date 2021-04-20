National Media Organization Taps Philadelphia Latino News Outlet to Report on Country’s Workforce Development Crisis

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact-based, independent local reporting from diverse teams of reporters during an era of rapid social and demographic change in the United States is vital to journalism – but it’s frequently too expensive for all but the largest media entities to afford on an ongoing basis. This year the Local Media Association (LMA) – a national news media trade organization with more than 3,000 local print, broadcast and online media outlets – is trying to change that and has named Philadelphia’s AL DÍA News Media as one of 16 news organizations across the country to receive their support.



The Center for Journalism Funding , a six-month lab operated by the LMA with support from the Google News Initiative , aims to strengthen the understanding and capabilities of local news organizations regarding fundraising programs and working with philanthropic organizations to support journalism projects. The LMA lab has two goals: drive at least $2.25 million in funding for journalism projects for the 16 publishers combined, and to publish an extensive industry playbook on funding journalism through philanthropy.

Philanthropic support for journalism was identified by the LMA’s Accelerate Local as one of the biggest opportunities for local news and one of its three core pillars in helping newsrooms grow their business. Many local news organizations are interested in learning how to match journalism projects with funders in their markets. The Seattle Times, the industry leader in this space, has been hired by the LMA to provide faculty support for the Center for Journalism Funding lab and will help develop the coaching curriculum, which will be led by the LMA’s Chief Innovation Officer, Frank Mungeam.

“These newsrooms have a strong vision for how philanthropy could support important local journalism,” said Mungeam. “Philanthropy can be an important pillar in a transformed business model for local news, especially as a way to fund critical coverage beats.” According to LMA Chief Executive Officer Nancy Lane, “We selected companies that were largely family-owned, with strong local leadership who were investing in their newsrooms. AL DÍA was selected for the lab for their commitment to lifting up the voices and stories of the Latino community.”

As part of the LMA initiative, AL DÍA News Media launched the Journalism Lab on Higher Education, a multiyear reporting project that will shed light on the transformation – and crisis – of America’s professional workforce in the 21st Century. The lab has received the support of Philadelphia area colleges and universities, including Villanova, Widener University and the Philadelphia Community College, among others.

“I often say that the evolving reality of U.S. society is ahead of the media’s current capacity to reflect it,” said Hernán Guaracao, Founder and CEO of AL DÍA. AL DÍA began building the Journalism Lab on Higher Education with the premise that the biggest asset of the U.S. economy is a competent workforce. “While corporations confront the challenge of finding well-trained candidates to expand the diversity of their workforces, colleges and universities are facing a steep decline in enrollment and graduation,” Guaracao added.

AL DÍA’s goal with the Center for Journalism Funding lab is to raise $780,000 to hire a data journalist, two reporters and a deputy editor for a minimum three-year long project. Prior to being selected as a participant in the LMA initiative, the project had already raised $75,000. AL DÍA aims to invite numerous philanthropists and foundations to contribute so it can begin the hiring process. Once the four positions are filled, the new unit can start tackling a list of projects for its journalism lab. In addition to generating hundreds of news stories each year, the AL DÍA Journalism lab will also organize a Higher Education Leaders Summit and publish an annual report on colleges and universities that are successfully attracting Latino and multicultural students.

“Professional workforce development through education is a crisis brewing in the dark in this country because most media, and in particular local media, do not have the resources to cover it,” said Guaracao. With this initiative we hope to start a much needed public conversation to find short and long-term solutions. “We are thrilled to be selected as one of the first Lab for Journalism Funding participants and look forward to working with LMA’s leadership to bring this project to fruition.”

About AL DÍA News Media

AL DÍA News Media is a unique journalist-owned news organization that has been in business for the past 25 years. Based in Philadelphia, it focuses on documenting the Best of the American Latino Experience, using multimedia, multilingual and multicultural approaches. It publishes a dual language weekly news magazine, daily newsletters in English and Spanish, and hosts events that showcase the evolving reality of Latino and multicultural communities in America. With an emphasis on Leadership, Politics and Culture, AL DÍA contributes to a better understanding of these growing communities in the United States.

About the Local Media Association

LMA is the only organization that brings all media together for the purpose of sharing, networking, collaborating and more. More than 3,000 newspapers, TV stations, radio stations, directories, pure plays and research & development partners, are active members. LMA assists local media companies with their transformation strategies via cutting-edge programs, conferences, webinars, research and training. More information on the Center for Journalism Funding may be found at https://www.localmedia.org/ .

