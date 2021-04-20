eWorld Companies, Inc.’s Operating Subsidiary Angelini Trading Company Releases Projected Distribution and Expansion Plans

Escondido, CA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- eWorld Companies, Inc. (OTC: EWRC) and its operating subsidiary Angelini Trading Company has released its planned distribution and rollout schedule for 2021-22. This follows earlier announcements made last week in which the company detailed the corporate and regulatory steps it has taken to prepare itself for expanded operations following the Covid-19 lockdowns and in light of the recent re-openings of large scale retail opportunities.



The company’s immediate goal is to significantly increase the distribution of its proprietary line of Caponero and Benevento brand Italian wines into 7-11 and other convenience stores, first in California and Florida and then in additional states, with a goal to reach 5,000 stores in 2022 and 20,000 stores by 2023/24. Angelini Trading plans to secure additional distribution licenses in Arizona and Texas within the next 90 days, and to quickly thereafter expand its distribution into Safeway markets in both California and Arizona. Within the coming months the company also plans to expand its product line to include at least two additional product lines to its portfolio, an Italian sparkling water plus an Italian Limoncello liqueur, which it will procure through a cooperative marketing agreement with San Framondi Investments Company in Italy. And it plans to re-activate and expand its distribution plans of Italian and South American products into Chinese markets, which was halted in 2019 due to Covid-19 restrictions but is expected to reopen very soon. And finally, the company is also exploring the possibility of adding licenses to import and distribute distilled spirits as well, but these discussions are still in the early stages.

Miroslaw Gorny, President of eWorld Companies, Inc. and COO of Angelini Trading Company, commented, “This is an exciting time for us and we believe we are strategically positioned to take full advantage of the enormous opportunities being created by the re-awakening of domestic and international trade as the Covid-19 crisis lessens. We have an excellent and growing product line of popular in-demand items, solid distribution channels already in place with many others available to us, the ability to scale up quickly as additional funding is secured, and a team that’s ready to work hard and smart to build the company’s future. We believe this gives us a virtually limitless opportunity for both near and long-term success.”

ABOUT EWORLD COMPANIES, INC.

eWorld Companies, Inc. is the Parent Company of Angelini Trading Company, a Los Angeles area-based company that distributes 26 varieties of wine from 5 different family-owned wineries, 2 different handmade Italian pasta factories, and a premier olive oil company that won the 2014 award for best olive oil in the world, and other specialty food items seldom seen in the U.S. market. eWorld’s top priority and sole focus now is the rollout of Angelini Trading’s line of Caponero and Benevento brand wines for the U.S. consumer market. Wines have already been delivered and purchase orders received from the first 200 retail outlets, with many additional orders and deliveries expected to be announced soon.

Angelini Trading Company was formed in 2012 by Richard Angelini and his cousin, Roberto Adamo, with the objective to source the highest-level products available from the Italian peninsula for export to the rest of the world, with primary focus on the U.S. market. The Angelini and Adamo families have been merchants and artists since the 1600's. Unfortunately, Richard Angelini passed away in 2017, but the company remains in family hand with his wife, Christina now serving as the company’s President. Angelini is also a community-conscious company, working with and supportive of a rotating roster of numerous local nonprofit groups in Southern California.

For more information visit https://ewrcinc.com and/or https://angelinitrading.co.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to business operations and results of eWorld Companies, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. Actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. eWorld Companies, Inc. intends that all statements included herein, including those referring to future revenues and earnings, be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

