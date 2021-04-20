Lynx Software Technologies is making its MOSA.ic for Industrial Product Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

SAN JOSE, Calif, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Software Technologies (Lynx), a pioneering leader in Mission Critical Edge Computing, today announced that its MOSA.ic for Industrial product is available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

LYNX MOSA.ic for Industrial deploys Azure services on edge computing servers/gateways to securely manage real-time equipment in industrial settings such as manufacturing plant floors, logistics warehouses and smart cities across the U.S.

Lynx recognized that many industrial companies want to extend cloud computing technology as close to endpoints as possible to benefit from insights from data being collected in operational technology (OT) networks, cheaper compute, access to apps, and more. But merging IT and OT networks in demanding industrial environments – where robots often work closely alongside humans – has previously brought challenges of guaranteeing real-time (less than 1 millisecond) performance and meeting security demands.

“With the availability of LYNX MOSA.ic for Industrial in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, we’re providing a bridge between the IT and OT worlds so software implementations and functionality can be safely and securely sent into challenging, mission critical industrial environments without compromising on performance,” said Pavan Singh, Vice President of Product Management, Lynx Software Technologies. “This marks an important step in our growing industrial ecosystem.”

The LYNX MOSA.ic for Industrial platform enables a diverse set of analytics, artificial intelligence and update capabilities to be extended into these mission critical, deterministic environments by providing seamless connectivity to the wired and wireless networks that are used in industrial environments, delivering real-time responses to events and ensuring those critical applications run reliably and safely despite any other applications that could be operating on the server/gateway hardware.

End customer benefits include:

An ability to migrate certain functions from hardware implementations to software, increasing plant management and support of new functionality

Dramatic hardware cost, power and footprint savings through consolidation of functionality onto single compute platforms

Increased immunity to cyberattack from the reduction of the attack surface and unique isolation architecture

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Lynx Software Technologies’ solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

This latest collaboration builds upon Lynx’s growing technology partner ecosystem to accelerate the realization of Mission Critical Edge for industrial applications. Other recent news includes a partnership with Eurotech .

Learn more about LYNX MOSA.ic for Industrial at its page in the Azure Marketplace.

About Lynx Software Technologies

Lynx Software Technologies is a premier Mission Critical Edge company that enables safe, secure and high-performance environments for global customers in aerospace and automotive, enterprise and industrial markets. Since 1988, companies have trusted Lynx’s real-time operating system, virtualization and system certification experience, which uniquely enables mixed criticality systems to be harnessed and deliver deterministic real-time performance and intelligent decision-making. Together with a growing set of technology partners, Lynx is realizing a new class of Mission Critical Edge systems that keep people and valuable data protected, at every moment. For more information, visit www.lynx.com .

