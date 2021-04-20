Searchspring Announces Key Leadership Team Hires to Support Next Phase of Growth

San Antonio, TX, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Searchspring, the global leader in ecommerce search and merchandising, today announced it has appointed SaaS marketing expert Jason Ferrara as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Garry Pejksi as Vice President of Engineering. Bringing decades of combined experience to the team, Ferrara and Pejski will work towards expanding brand and product capabilities for the company’s next phase of growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jason and Garry to the Searchspring team, both of whom will play an integral role in helping Searchspring fulfill its mission of giving merchandisers superpowers,” said Searchspring CEO, Peter Messana. “Jason is a world-class marketer who brings a proven ability to grow marketplaces and execute successful market launches and campaigns, while Garry brings a wealth of ecommerce and software experience that will drive our product roadmap forward.”

Jason Ferrara, CMO

Jason Ferrara brings nearly three decades of marketing experience driving outsized results by building high-performing go-to-market teams, applying core marketing fundamentals and KPIs, as well as driving progressive company cultures. The former OutMatch CMO will leverage his deep experience developing and growing brands to lead the company’s go-to-market strategy and accelerate market growth. Ferrara will oversee the company’s day-to-day key marketing initiatives including communications, demand generation, and branding, and report directly to Searchspring CEO Peter Messana.

Garry Pejski, VP of Engineering

Garry Pejski brings over 20 years of engineering experience building software in a variety of roles, including seven years of site search development. Pejski will work hand-in-hand with Searchspring’s CTO Will Warren, as well as the engineering and product teams to ensure an unmatched customer experience in post-deployment support and services. Most recently he served as Director of Search and Digital Development for Rogers Communications, Canada’s leading technology, and media company, where he led front-end development initiatives, CMS, site search, SEO, and designed and implemented targeted commerce platforms.

This announcement comes on the heels of the company’s most explosive year yet, highlighted by the merger of Nextopia and acquisition of 4-Tell, and its AI-driven personalization engine. In 2020, Searchspring merchants experienced the highest ecommerce sales to date, with a 349% year-over-year revenue growth, or $72.47B in total revenue. These newest hires are part of an ongoing investment in an enhanced product and go-to-market roadmap, which will deliver increased capabilities for its customers, and more personalized experiences for shoppers.

Using Searchspring, it's never been easier for online retailers to hone in on contextual customer insights to deliver the right product, at the right time, and the right place. The company’s latest product releases, including Personalized Recommendations, Geographic Merchandising, and A/B Testing capabilities, reaffirm Searchspring’s position as leader in ecommerce solutions for merchandisers looking to optimize their website and grow in revenue.

About Searchspring

Searchspring is on a mission to give ecommerce teams superpowers. We are giving the worlds’ most creative online brands the user-friendly search, merchandising, personalization, and analytics they need to increase conversion and curate unique shopping experiences. Learn more at searchspring.com or visit the websites of some of our most heroic customers like Moen, Fabletics, Volcom, Wildfang, or Alternative Apparel.

