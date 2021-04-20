In Time for Earth Day Brands Within Reach Announces 100% Recycled* Volvic Bottles (Made of 100% rPET**)

MAMARONECK, N.Y., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brands Within Reach (BWR), the exclusive North American distributor of Danone Volvic water, is proud to share that as of Earth Day 2021, all Volvic sold in the US will now come in 100% rPET bottles*. BWR welcomes Volvic's commitment to reduce the amount of new plastic used to zero by 2025 and contributes to the reduction of plastic waste by selling the rPET Volvic bottles in the US market.



“Volvic is a natural spring water - a pure force from nature. With the introduction of the rPET Volvic bottle, we are offering US consumers the best natural spring water paired with more sustainable packaging. Our contribution to a more responsible approach to nature and our consumers,” explains Olaf Zachert, CEO of BWR.

Volvic is natural spring water that comes from a unique, protected* natural volcanic ecosystem - the Auvergne Volcanoes Regional Park, France. Volvic water is filtered through 6 layers of mineral-rich volcanic rock over approximately 5 years. This natural filtration process gives Volvic a unique mineral composition and gives it its pure, fresh taste. The unique ecosystem and the filtration process of Volvic ensure naturally occurring electrolytes and a balanced neutral pH value of 7. This makes Volvic water preferred for athletes and health-conscious people

In June 2020, Volvic achieved B Corp™ Certification *** and CO2 neutrality certification **** by The Carbon Trust as part of its sustainability efforts.



About BWR:

Brands within Reach (BWR) is a passionate company with years of experiences in the food and beverage industry. Their focus is on offering healthy, innovative drinking and eating alternatives to consumers. BWR provides a unique set of skills within the food and beverage industry in North America: an in-depth knowledge of hybrid distribution options, grass root marketing know-how, a power merchandising force in dedicated areas, a complete and structured logistical platform and an expertise in fast growth and versatile management.

PRESS INQUIRIES CONTACT:

JONATHAN MARDER + COMPANY

JONATHAN MARDER JON.MARDER@GSMLTD.NET 917.685.8596

RON BOLING RON.BOLING@GSMLTD.NET 347.984.9698

