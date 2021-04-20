English Lithuanian

LITGRID AB, (company code 302564383, registered office address Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius), hereby informs that May 3, 2021 is an ex-dividend date of LITGRID, AB. Shares acquired on this day and thereafter by transactions concluded on Nasdaq Baltic will not give the right to receive dividend allocated by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 20 April 2021.

The individual authorized by Litgrid AB to provide additional information:



Jurga Eivaitė

Project manager

Communication Division

phone: +370 613 19977

e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu