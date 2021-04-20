A. Duie Pyle's Vice President of Fleet Maintenance Honored as an HDT Truck Fleet Innovator

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset-based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, today announces its vice president of fleet maintenance Dan Carrano was named an HDT Truck Fleet Innovator.



The award honors the trucking industry's most innovative leaders for activities such as executive leadership, recruiting and retaining drivers, fuel economy, sustainability, technology, equipment specs and maintenance practices.

During Carrano's 35-year history, he has learned the business from the ground up. In his role, Carrano is largely focused on making Pyle more sustainable. Specifically, he introduced two fully electric and emission-free eCanter FUSO trucks into Pyle's fleet. He also ensured that 45% of Pyle's trucks were built within the last 3.5 years, which is well below the industry average of 5.2 years. These efforts have led to minimizing exhaust emissions and improving fuel economy.

Under Dan's leadership, Pyle engages in regular dialogue with equipment manufacturer representatives regarding issues with their products and provides recommendations for possible solutions. He firmly believes in forming a true partnership with manufacturers to solve common problems. This not only helps to eliminate challenges industry-wide but also ensures Pyle's customers receive their orders on time and without incident.

"I’m honored to be recognized by HDT as a fleet innovator. It’s important for leaders in this industry to work together to achieve common goals, which is why sustainability and working with manufacturers is so important to me," said Dan Carrano. "With increasing customer demands due to COVID-19 and environmental regulations, the trucking industry needs to ensure that its technology is both environmentally and technically efficient."

Moving forward, Dan aims to make Pyle a leader in the supply chain and trucking industries for the implementation of new green initiatives – while also maintaining its superior customer service and support.

"Dan has been a valuable asset to our team over the years, and it's great to see him recognized for his ability to become a true partner with our equipment manufacturers and further sustainability initiatives," said John Luciani, Pyle's COO of LTL Solutions. "It is through his hard work that our fleet is always in pristine condition and ready to serve the needs of our customers."

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 97 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 14 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 3.8 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

