Affinor Growers to Accommodate Private Placement With Cryptocurrency

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI; OTCQB: RSSFF) is pleased to announce it will be supporting the cryptocurrency markets and accepting payments for licensing and building facilities globally at deposit date prices in BITCOIN, DOGECOIN, STABLECOIN and others that are determined to follow SEC and IIROC regulations. Affinor will also be the first CSE and OTC listed company to accept BITCOIN in its private placements with direct transfer into the domain wallet ‘affinor.crypto’. Affinor will convert the crypto currency into legal tender for completion of the private placement.



Affinor believes many currencies around the world in less fortunate economies have a huge disadvantage. They cannot attract or create sustainable growth like wealthier nations. Affinor Growers believes that cryptocurrency will enable easier technology transfer, and will help developing nations sustainably produce food and cannabis along with increased employment and education supported by clean agriculture technology. Affinor looks forward to joining the upper ranks of some of the large cap sector companies that have announced the acceptance of BITCOIN such as TESLA and AMAZON.

Nick Brusatore CEO: “I am absolutely thrilled Affinor Growers will be the first on the CSE to accept BITCOIN. We plan to move as fast as we can to take advantage of the glut of capital sitting in unused crypto profits, and blaze the trail in the Cleantech Vertical Farming space worldwide. Once again I would like to thank the shareholders of Affinor Growers for their continued support and patience while we work to launch fruit and vegetable production, and our cannabis micro cultivation license application this summer in Abbotsford BC.”

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol “AFI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “RSSFF”. Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits, vegetables, and cannabis in a sustainable manner.

