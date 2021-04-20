CurrencyWorks and Liquid Media Announce Development of NFTainment.io Creating the Release of “Red Carpet” NFTs a Unique Experience in Entertainment Collectibles

Los Angeles CA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (TSXV: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) a financial technology blockchain pioneer, NFT, and digital payment provider today announced a client partnership with Liquid Media Group Ltd. (“Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR), to develop the NFTainment.io platform which will release “Red Carpet” NFTs (non-fungible tokens) with pre-releases starting in May 2021.



Liquid Media Group is an end-to-end business solutions company empowering independent intellectual property creators and will work in partnership with CurrencyWorks to bring fans up close and behind the scenes with some of their favorite Hollywood personalities and movies. Red Carpet NFTs will be as much about experiences as they are about collectibles.

“We’re excited to showcase the creativity and versatility NFTs can bring to fans, the entertainment industry, and IP holders,” said Ron Thomson, CEO of Liquid Media. “When fans get the opportunity to own never-before-seen footage or a chance to capture a rare experience with a celebrity or walk the Red Carpet at a future movie premiere, the world will quickly understand the value NFTs will offer.”

During the summer of 2021, Liquid will roll out the Red Carpet for fans through the CurrencyWorks’ powered NFTainment.io, a community and trading platform where fans can buy, sell, or discuss their favorite NFTs and speculate on Liquid’s next drop.

“The ability to store extra information like movie scenes, music, or gaming content allows IP owners the opportunity to leverage their brand, their imagination, and really connect with fans on an exciting new level while adding new revenue streams at the same time,” said Cameron Chell, CurrencyWorks Chairman.

About Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: YVR) is a business solutions company empowering independent IP creators. Liquid’s end-to-end solution will enable professional video (film/TV and video game) creation, packaging, financing, delivery, and monetization, empowering IP creators to take their professional content from inception through the entire process to monetization. The groundbreaking new Liquid Media Token Platform will empower its users to capitalize and monetize all four pillars of IP: Creation, Use/Subscription, Financing, and Licensing/Protection.

Additional information is available at www.LiquidMediaGroup.co.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (TSXV: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

