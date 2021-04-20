Silver Bull Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSX: SVB, OTCQB: SVBL) (“Silver Bull” or the “Company”) announces the detailed voting results of the proposals considered at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 19, 2021 (the “Meeting”). A total of 18,265,547 or 54.17% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

Most critically, the Meeting included a proposal for shareholders to approve and adopt amended and restated articles of incorporation of the Company to increase the number of authorized shares of Silver Bull common stock from 37.5 million to 150.0 million and to make certain non-substantive amendments, which required the approval from a majority of the outstanding shares of Silver Bull common stock. The voting results were as follows:

Proposal Votes For Votes For as a %

of Outstanding

Shares

Votes

Against Votes Against

as a % of

Outstanding

Shares Votes

Abstain Votes

Abstained as a

% of

Outstanding Increase Authorized

Shares of Common Stock 16,880,642 50.07% 1,275,301 3.78% 109,604 0.32%

As a majority of the outstanding shares of Silver Bull common stock was received in favour of the proposal, it was approved.

President and CEO, Tim Barry stated: “We would like to thank those shareholders who took the time to vote on this matter, which is vital to the future growth and advancement of the Company. We see great potential for the Company’s Sierra Mojada project, and with the ability to seek equity financing at Silver Bull, we will be focused on continuing its advancement.

“Additionally, we look forward to advancing the Beskauga project in Kazakhstan in our new subsidiary, Arras Minerals Corp., for which we recently completed a private placement financing, and are commencing a drill program in the coming months.”

In addition to the above-noted proposal, the following nominees, as listed in Silver Bull’s proxy statement, were re-elected as directors of the Company:

Director Votes For % Withheld Votes % Timothy Barry 13,204,076 96.83% 429,612 3.17% Brian Edgar 13,126,121 97.00% 406,131 3.00% Daniel Kunz 13,127,731 97.01% 404,521 2.99% John McClintock 13,192,038 97.49% 340,214 2.51%

Silver Bull is also pleased to announce that the Company’s shareholders have ratified and approved the appointment of Smythe LLP, as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2021 (18,080,515 or 98.98% voted “For”, 66,260 or 0.36% voted “Against” and 118,772 or 0.65% abstained from voting).

Finally, the Company’s shareholders voted to approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers (12,538,304 or 92.65% voted “For”, 740,928 or 5.47% voted “Against”, and 253,020 or 1.86% abstained from voting).

Full details of the proposals are fully described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed on February 23, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Silver Bull

Silver Bull is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company whose shares are listed on the TSX and trade on the OTCQB in the United States. Silver Bull owns the Sierra Mojada Project which is located 150 kilometers north of the city of Torreon in Coahuila, Mexico, and is highly prospective for silver and zinc. Sierra Mojada is currently under a joint venture option with South32 International Investment Holdings Pty Ltd. In addition, Silver Bull’s subsidiary, Arras Minerals Corp., holds an Option Agreement to acquire the Beskauga Copper-Gold Project, located in North Eastern Kazakhstan.

