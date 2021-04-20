Datawiza Automates Application Integration for Microsoft Azure Active Directory

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawiza , one of the first companies to offer cloud-delivered Access Management as a Service (AMaaS), today announced Datawiza One-Click for Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD), enabling IT teams using Azure AD for identity management to rapidly integrate new applications into the Azure AD environment without sacrificing security.



Azure AD, a universal cloud identity platform, safeguards access to applications by enforcing strong authentication and adaptive risk-based access policies, providing seamless user access with single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and reduced IT costs. To ensure maximum protection, companies need a way to simplify and automate adding applications to the Azure AD environment. Datawiza One-Click for Microsoft Azure AD, delivered via the Datawiza AMaaS, automates key application integration steps, saving significant time and reducing the possibility of errors, allowing administrators to confidently focus on more strategic tasks.



The cloud-delivered Datawiza Platform helps companies implement Zero Trust Architecture by providing a no-code/low-code solution to connect applications and services to Azure AD. The combined solution enables SSO and MFA, and supports policy-defined, URL-level access controls based on detailed user and device attributes, such as group, role, IP, or browser. Azure customers can use the Datawiza Platform to migrate applications from legacy identity systems (e.g., CA SiteMinder, on-premises LDAP) to Azure AD without having to rewrite applications.

“Microsoft Azure AD is an excellent platform for cloud identity management, and with Datawiza One-Click, we are making this great solution even better,” said Dr. Canming Jiang, Co-Founder & CEO of Datawiza. “For enterprises integrating hundreds or thousands of applications with Azure AD, the configuration process can be time-consuming and error-prone. Delivered via our easy-to-deploy, cloud-delivered AMaaS, which sits between Azure AD and enterprise applications, Datawiza One-Click automates the configuration process and ensures every application is quickly and properly integrated on the first try with little or no code required.”

“Microsoft is passionate about working with our customers to protect their data by accelerating their adoption of Microsoft Azure AD,” said Sue Bohn, partner director, Microsoft Identity at Microsoft. “Datawiza’s One-Click for Microsoft Azure AD is a convenient way for companies to integrate their apps with Azure AD, and it eliminates many manual application configuration steps, which are often time-consuming, error-prone, and delay the time to value of using Azure AD.”

How it works

Without Datawiza One-Click

To ensure the highest level of security, the Azure AD onboarding process for new applications requires a multi-step process, involving registering the application and acquiring multiple identity keys – Tenant ID, Application ID, and Client Secret. However, entering this information requires a toggling between Azure AD and the Access Management System (e.g., a reverse proxy or a web access gateway) to copy and paste each new key.

With Datawiza One-Click

Without compromising any security protocols, Datawiza One-Click allows administrators to enter only basic application information (i.e. location of application) into the Datawiza Cloud Management Console and click on a button to complete the configuration.

Together, Datawiza and Microsoft aim to set a new standard for enterprises moving to modern Zero Trust environments.

Availability

Datawiza One-Click for Azure AD is available now. The Datawiza Access Broker is available in the Azure Marketplace . To get a free trial of Datawiza’s cloud-delivered AMaaS, visit the Datawiza website .

About Datawiza

The cloud-delivered Datawiza Platform offers Access Management as a Service (AMaaS) to secure applications and APIs based on the Zero Trust architecture, providing consolidated and continuous risk and trust assessment. Unlike other access management products (e.g., legacy web access managers) that are complex and siloed in hybrid environments, Datawiza offers large enterprises and SMBs a comprehensive, centralized and easy-to-deploy solution that allows every company to simplify access management, save time and increase security. Datawiza was founded in 2018 by security expert Dr. Canming Jiang, a veteran of Shape Security, now part of F5, and cloud expert Cunhao (Alex) Gao, a veteran of Google and Amazon. Get a free trial at https://datawiza.com .

