Dickey's Barbecue Pit Drives Impressive Franchise Development in Q1

Dallas, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world’s largest barbecue restaurant franchise, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is continuing to spur tremendous growth across the globe with a successful franchise development performance in Q1.

Throughout the first quarter, the Texas-style barbecue brand signed 67 franchise agreements to its pipeline throughout Colorado, Florida, Texas, Washington, California, Tennessee, Arizona, Michigan, Montana and Oklahoma. Among the deals, existing franchisees in Cincinnati, Ohio and Southern California signed on to further expand their Dickey’s portfolio.

Along with executing several development deals, the family-owned franchise opened 60 new locations across 13 states in Q1. Additionally, Dickey’s celebrated the revitalization of its non-traditional franchise model when its 95th convenience store location opened in Carrollton, Texas.

“With 80 years of operation under our belt, Dickey’s continues to show why we’re the largest barbecue franchise in the world,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Interest among new and existing franchisees is remaining at an all-time high because we’ve been proving that we’re an innovative brand with staying power for the past eight decades. We had an incredible development performance this quarter, and we look forward to carrying this strong momentum into the rest of 2021.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

