Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

SAMPO PLC                           STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                20 April 2021 at 4:35 pm

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 19 April 2021 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

 % of shares and voting rights (total of A)% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.01% shares

4.97% voting rights		0.06% shares

0.06% voting rights		5.07% shares

5.02% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable)4.99% shares

4.95% voting rights		0.06% shares

0.06% voting rights		5.05% shares

5.01% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305 27,817,562 shares

27,817,562 voting rights		 5.01% shares

4.97% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A27,817,562 shares

27,817,562 voting rights		5.01% shares

4.97% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument		Expiration dateExercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)N/AN/APhysical268,727 shares

268,727 voting rights		0.05% shares

0.05% voting rights
Securities LentN/AN/APhysical52,022 shares

52,022 voting rights		0.01% shares

0.01% voting rights
CFDN/AN/ACash953 shares
953 voting rights		0.00% shares

0.00% voting rights
   SUBTOTAL B321,702 shares

321,702 voting rights		0.06% shares

0.06% voting rights

