Global Enterprise Data Management Market to Exceed $136.4 Billion and Rise at a CAGR of 10.5% during the Covid-19 Mayhem – Exclusive Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Research Dive

New York, USA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report offered by Research Dive, the global enterprise data management market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $136.4 billion by 2026, increasing from $62.3 billion in 2018, at a growth rate of 10.5% during 2019-2026 timeframe.

The report elucidates in-depth analysis on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the current and upcoming rise of the industry worldwide, by analyzing prominent factors such as main drivers and key limitations, trends and advances, regional market scenario, and size and scope of the market during the pandemic. The report also mentions that the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the market growth globally.

Factors Affecting the Market during the Covid-19 Mayhem

EDM (Enterprise Data Management) offers key advantages such as multi-user capabilities, strategic management of administration information, and enhanced gauging abilities. Moreover, EDM provides a unified database system that hands out controlled access to the users and enables simple data management. These all factors are predicted to boost the growth of the global market during the estimated timeframe. However, downtime risks and loss of data are expected to hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

"COVID-19 disaster has enforced a positive impact on the global enterprise data management market growth."

Key Highlights of the Market:

1. The predicted CAGR of the enterprise data management market, prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, was 9.3% during the analyzed period.

2. The enterprise data management industry CAGR worldwide, as projected after the onset of the new coronavirus mayhem, is estimated to be 10.5% during the forecast time period.

3. The market share of the enterprise data management industry in 2020, as anticipated before the COVID-19 crises began, was accounted for $74.1 billion.

4. The current market size of the enterprise data management market in 2020, after experiencing the COVID-19 outbreak, is $76.0 billion.

Current Scenario of the Market during the Covid-19 Pandemic

The EDM system has the potential to combine inhabitant estimates via school conscription, tax information, and nation documentation to track down families and individuals that are vulnerable to the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, this system is assisting local government bodies and service organizations to avert over-counting of vulnerable people. These features are considered to fuel the market growth during the pandemic.

Future Scenario of the Market

The enterprise data management market is projected to provide additional growth during the Covid-19 outbreak and the entire forecasted timeframe. EDM systems are used for backing up healthcare segment by optimizing resources. Furthermore, this system identifies hotspot areas and the occurrence of the outbreak, so that healthcare facilities can prep up ICU beds and ventilators for treatment purposes.

Top Key Players

1. Teradata Corporation

2. SAP SE

3. SAS Institute Inc.

4. Micro Focus International PLC

5. Orcale Corporation

6. IBM Corporation

7. Amazon Web Services

8. Talend

9. Cloudera

10. Golden Source Corporation

These market players are focusing on several strategies such as product revelations, research & development, and acquisitions of businesses for the market growth. For instance, in September 2020, Cloudera, a software company, announced the launch of enterprise data cloud services on Cloudera data platform. The new services are developed for analysts, data engineers, and scientists. The service also includes CDP operational database, CDP data engineering, and CDP data visualization.

