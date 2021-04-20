Jabber Haus joins IZEA’s Talent Partner Program

Orlando, Florida, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), today welcomed Los Angeles-based digital talent management agency, Jabber Haus, to its Talent Partner Program.

Founded in 2016, Jabber Haus enables content creators to maximize their full potential through the agency’s consulting, business and campaign management, brand outreach, and product development services. Seamlessly pairing talent and brands together, Jabber Haus produces innovative and authentic experiences to engage online communities and drive results. Their curated roster of talent covers sectors including fashion, food, wellness, motherhood, fitness, DIY, and home décor and has been featured in top broadcast outlets and print publications including Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Better Homes and Gardens, among others.

“IZEA has been a long-time business collaborator of Jabber Haus, as we’ve worked with their team on many campaigns over the years,” said Lauren Chriqui, Founder and Manager of Jabber Haus. “IZEA’s high level of professionalism, dedication to the influencer community, and smooth communication is what makes our working relationship so special. When the opportunity came to combine forces, it only felt natural to join IZEA’s Talent Partner program. We’re very excited to see what’s to come and help content creators find more opportunities to grow together.”

“We’re privileged to formally partner with Jabber Haus and welcome them to the esteemed group of companies that we’ve handpicked to form this coalition,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The agency’s roster of talent aligns wonderfully with the key sectors that IZEA’s clients and customers embody - from consumer packaged goods to ecommerce to fitness and home improvement. We look forward to this formal partnership creating more opportunities for both companies as a result.”

Invited members to IZEA’s Talent Partner Program, including Jabber Haus, receive enhanced opportunities for sponsorship deal flow through direct collaboration with IZEA’s consultative Managed Service unit, preferred talent inclusion in both the IZEAx and Shake creator networks, first-look availability into IZEA’s proprietary research initiatives, and exclusive briefing sessions. Selected partners and their signed talent will also participate in select co-marketing, press exposure, and future signature events.

IZEA plans to formally welcome additional partners in subsequent announcements. Details pertaining to those members will be made public through newswire, online press center, and companies’ social media channels.

