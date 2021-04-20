The Hamilton Hotel Latest News and Progress Updates

ATLANTA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Mayfair Street Partners (“Mayfair”) and Hotel Equities (“HE”) shared the latest news from the highly anticipated lifestyle hotel, The Hamilton , a Curio by Hilton, located at 35 Milton Avenue in Downtown Alpharetta, GA. Construction continues to progress ahead of schedule for the hotel as well as its speakeasy-level entertainment venue Roaring Social and attached retail occupants. New leaders announced include Director of Sales Tenille Perry, and Director of Food and Beverage Nuno Rodrigues. The Hamilton is owned and developed by Mayfair and is managed by HE. A planned July opening has prompted much attention to The Hamilton’s unique event space.

Pent-up demand from consumers has anticipation building over The Hamilton’s transformative event spaces and, according to Perry (Dir. of Sales), has prompted major buzz across the Southeast and nationwide. “We expect excitement and interest to continue growing as the economy further strengthens and consumer confidence rises. Building remarkable spaces is just one ingredient we are bringing to the table. We also have an incredible events and food and beverage team to help in planning and curating events that will surpass expectations.”

Meetings & Events

The Hamilton provides flexible spaces to accommodate meetings and events of all sizes, whether hosting a business meeting or retreat, an intimate micro-wedding with close family and friends, or a grand wedding for 200. Our three meeting rooms offer state-of-the-art technology and each with thoughtful architectural design elements to impress. Our courtyard features an open air indoor/outdoor bar, and is ideal for an after-hours celebration under the stars. The spaces lend themselves to endless possibilities for personalized weddings and events making it a premier venue for weddings, meetings and other special occasions. Rodrigues (Dir. of F&B) is a key component to ensuring The Hamilton facilitates flawless and unforgettable experiences. He added, “The hotel will have many invigorating elements that guests will begin to experience upon arrival, and they are designed to make an impression that will far outlast their visit. The same is true for events and special occasions where our focus on thoughtful details makes all the difference in the world.”

Food & Beverage

The Hamilton’s two on-property restaurants welcome guest and locals to experience the charm and elegance of the area. Carrie’s Conservatory (CC’s) offers an open-air relaxed Parisian atmosphere to enjoy live music and sip wine under the stars, and Fulton House offers an expanded menu and features a sophisticated wine program with thoughtful accompaniments. Both restaurant options offer full bars and the seasonal restaurant menus highlight Southern-inspired dishes such as coastal crab cake fritters, fried chicken with creamy relish, Georgia trout and peach cobbler- each prepared with a spin from the Chef to make the dish uniquely “Hamilton”.

Entertainment & Retail

Entertainment venue, Roaring Social (RoSo), is located on The Hamilton’s speakeasy-level and is expected to open in July as well. The venue is a resurgence of the 1920’s speakeasy and even has a street-level entrance through the backend of a retail clothing storefront. Roaring Social will offer patrons entertainment by way of live and curated music as well as feature eight lanes of boutique bowling, delicious bites and specialty crafted cocktails. Two additional retail spaces are attached to the hotel with street-level access –Makimono Sushi and another to be named soon.

“I am so impressed with the quality of work that has been put into this project from the beginning,” said Managing Director & Partner for Mayfair Street Partners, Jason Joseph. “We originally set out to build a landmark addition to the city of Alpharetta but I could not have imagined to what extent we would surpass those original expectations. Construction progress continues to move along slightly ahead of schedule and we are on track to welcome guests in mid-July.”

Kenneth Washington serves as the hotel’s General Manager and since joining the team last September he has been hard at work building his opening team. “Onboarding the right team members is a critical task for a new hotel,” said Keith Hensley, VP of Operations for Hotel Equities. “Kenneth’s intentionality in identifying quality candidates and placing them in the right roles to showcase their gifts and talents will prove to be a huge value in deliverable unmatched customer service and will ultimately make the hotel wildly successful.”

Rooms are available for advanced booking and the very first guests of The Hamilton can take advantage of its attractive opening offers along with flexible cancellation. For more information on the hotel visit www.thehamiltonalpharetta.com . To access high-resolution renderings of the hotel click here . Follow The Hamilton on Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities (HE) is a full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm operating a portfolio of 185+ hotels and projects throughout the United States and Canada. Fred Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. For more information, visit www.hotelequities.com .

About Mayfair Street Partners

Mayfair Street Partners, LLC (“Mayfair”) was founded on the core beliefs and values of its principals whose foundation is built on integrity, performance, and an awareness of balancing “Margin and Mission” in all of its endeavors. Mayfair’s investment strategy is based on investing in value-add commercial real estate assets across: grocery-anchored retail, office, and hospitality CRE platforms.

Mayfair has a keen interest in expanding the yield curve by seeking out development opportunities across similar asset types. The company partnership is the inaugural partnership of three seasoned and cycle tested principals with a combined experience of over 75 years. Together, their experience and platform provides investors with in-depth knowledge of the real estate industry and delivery of consistent returns over the life cycle of each transaction.

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is an upper-upscale, global portfolio of nearly 80 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts. Curio Collection properties provide travelers authentic, curated experiences through distinctly local offerings and unexpected amenities, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Read the latest brand and hotel stories at newsroom.hilton.com/curio, and connect with Curio Collection on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

