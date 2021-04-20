CAVU Resources Delivers and Submits “Soku” App V.1 for Official Release on Apple App Store and Introduces “Soku” Reimagined V.2

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources (OTC: CAVR), The past year has been transformational in many ways, and that is especially true for CAVU Resources and Soku. As technology and online behavior are evolving at a rapid pace and given how online behavior has changed in light of COVID-19, we took the opportunity to transform our vision of Soku to strengthen the product and better position us for success in the competitive social media landscape. This redirection was confirmed through 3 key aspects: Social media behavior and trends, real-world data and case studies, and our corporate decision to grow beyond cannabis with an emphasis on organic and healthy lifestyle.



We are excited about our new direction for Soku! The app will no longer be marketed as "A Social Networking App for the Kush Enthusiast", rather we will stay true to our original tagline of "Chat. Connect. Chill.". The new version of Soku will no longer contain built-in cannabis references but will maintain all the core interactions that we have built thus far.

Before our re-imagining of Soku, we announced that we would be launching Soku in the Apple App Store on April 20, 2021, and we ARE delivering on that promise despite the change in direction. We decided to put a lid on the beta version of Soku and submit it for publication in the App Store for approval and distribution. This will be a limited-edition version of the app with a refined user experience. While it does not fully represent our vision, we want to share with you what we've built so far. In the meantime, we will be working on the new Soku Version 2 (V.2). App development technology has made huge strides since we began, and we will be taking full advantage of that as well.

“Soku is the reason we are all here today. Soku was the initial interest of CAVU Resources which led to the acquisition and a personal favorite creation of mine. It helped attract interest which also led to the acquisition of Sinacori Builders. And today, because of Soku, we are building something incredible soon to known as “Live To Be Happy”. Although it is my personal interest and desire to be in the cannabis space; data, research, analytics, trends and market change proved otherwise. This reimagined effort expands our footprint attracting ALL social media users 13 years of age and up and in ALL STATES. What’s most important, doing what is best for CAVU Resources and shareholders. And that is what we are doing. I made a commitment on releasing Soku today, April 20, 2021, and it is what we have done. That is who we are. For those that doubt us, thank you. We welcome the motivation. And for those that support us, a “High Five”. We’re just getting started.” Bob Silver – Executive Chairman

Read the full statement about Soku here: https://cavuresources.s3.amazonaws.com/Soku+Statement+42021.pdf

The website for the original version of Soku is available at: https://itssoku.com

The website for the new version of Soku is available at: https://itssoku.app

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other thing, statements regarding the offering, the expected gross proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the expected closing of the offering. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.

Company Contact:

Shaun Fuller

Email: Info@kushamerica.com

https://cavuresource.com/