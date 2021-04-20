Global Vitamin Drink Mixes Market Analysis-Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Vitamin Drink Mixes Market will grow with a high CAGR value during the forecast period [2021 to 2026].



Vitamin drink mixes are fortified beverages enriched with minerals and nutrients to boost the immunity among the young and geriatric population. Changing lifestyle along with the preference for healthy diets are major factors driving vitamin drink mixes demand. Health issues such as nutrient deficiency and poor nutrient absorption in some people have instigated the adoption of these supplement beverages.

These premixes are highly efficient and have a powerful impact on building immunity and providing instant energy. With respect to health benefits, these beverages provide optimum nutrients, minerals, and vitamins to the user. Nutraceutical industry expansion to meet the rising demand for fortified products accompanied by consumer preference for vegan labeling will proliferate the product penetration.





Multi Vitamin will lead the formulation segment

Multi vitamin drink mixes are projected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of additional fortified beverages owing to change in lifestyle and focus towards boosting immunity influence demand in this segment. Other healthy benefits such as optimum nutrient supply, building immunity, and fighting against virus and infection will induce the product demand. Multiple product varieties in terms of flavors and body requirements will also support the product penetration.

Online channel will witness highest growth

In the distribution channel segment, the online platform will witness the highest growth in the coming years. Rising preference for online shopping to avoid physical contact during the Covid-19 pandemic along with highly fast and efficient delivery services will positively influence the growth in this segment. Moreover, benefits such as wide product availability, economical costing, presence of user reviews, and brand comparison make it easier for consumers to make the right purchase on online stores.

High product penetration among adults

Covid-19 changed consumer buying behavior in various industries. But, the most affected one is the nutraceutical industry. The adult & geriatric consumer group is more focused on buying healthy products. Thus, the industry will witness high potential from adult consumer groups.

APAC will dominate the consumption

Asia Pacific vitamin drink mixes market led by China, Japan, India, and South Korea will dominate the regional share in the coming years. Fortified food industry expansion along with the large market potential for the beverage industry will induce regional demand. High demand from a young population owing to changing drinking habits will support the product penetration.

Product innovation and application advancement will be the key strategies

Balchem Corp, DSM Nutritional Products LLC, Lonza Inc., Alltech, Principle Solutions LLC, Trouw Nutrition USA LLC, Boost, ADM Animal Nutrition, Corbion N.V, Core Power, Gatorade, EAS, Joint Juice, Naturade, Orgain, Special K, Muscle Milk, Svelte, BASF SE, and Glanbia PLC are key industry participants.





