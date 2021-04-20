HSG Healthcare Consultants Set to Showcase Expertise and Insights at MGMA’s Medical Practice Excellence: Pathways Conference Digital Experience in May

Louisville, KY, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSG is pleased to announce its participation in the Medical Group Management Association’s (MGMA) 2021 Medical Practice Excellence: Pathways Conference Digital Experience (MPE: Pathways Conference DX), May 11-13, 2021.

Throughout the three-day virtual event, HSG will be presenting information on building sustainable compensation strategies and will highlight best practices for employed provider compensation. First, HSG will cover trends in provider compensation and discuss the factors driving organizations to reconsider their provider compensation strategies. After that, HSG’s will share examples of best practices for developing a compensation framework based on an organization’s progress towards value.

HSG is a national healthcare consulting firm that focuses on building high-performing physician networks so health systems can address complex changes with confidence. The organization has partnered with MGMA over the past few years as an educational presenter and editorial content provider to “MGMA Connections” Magazine.

“There are a multitude of forces that are driving hospitals to re-evaluate their provider compensation strategies this year,” said Neal Barker, HSG Partner “The long-term success of any hospital-owned medical group is dependent on having productive, engaged, and satisfied physicians and advanced practice providers. Our session at MGMA is designed to equip healthcare professionals to do just that.”

The theme of the MPE: Pathways Conference DX is Follow Your Path: Finance | Operations | Data. The conference will bring healthcare professionals together to choose the path that fits their day-to-day roles and responsibilities and offers attendees access to the latest healthcare operations, data, and financial education. The MPE: Pathways Conference DX will showcase five content tracks, 30 sessions, 50 speakers, and opportunities to network with 2,000+ peers in a state-of-the-art digital experience.

We value HSG and their partnership with us over the past several years and look forward to their participation in our upcoming digital conference,” said Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and CEO at MGMA. “Their expertise will be a benefit for attendees who are seeking to learn strategies to enhance provider compensation models and invest long-term in their providers.

About HSG

HSG builds high performing physician networks so health systems can address complex changes with confidence. From boosting market power and financial strength to preparing for value-based care, HSG can help you define your strategy, implement that strategy, and manage your physician network short or long-term. HSG, a Louisville-based, national healthcare consultancy firm, can be reached via their website, LinkedIn, by emailing info@hsgadvisors.com, or by calling (502) 814-1180.

About MGMA

Founded in 1926, the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the nation’s largest association focused on the business of medical practice management. MGMA consists of 15,000 group medical practices ranging from small private medical practices to large national health systems representing more than 350,000 physicians. MGMA helps nearly 60,000 medical practice leaders and the healthcare community solve the business challenges of running practices so that they can focus on providing outstanding patient care. Specifically, MGMA helps its members innovate and improve profitability and financial sustainability, and it provides the gold standard on industry benchmarks such as physician compensation. The association also advocates extensively on its members’ behalf on national regulatory and policy issues. To learn more, go to MGMA.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

