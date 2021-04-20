AIR Researchers to Discuss a Range of Education Issues at the Comparative and International Education Society Annual Conference

Arlington, Virginia, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) and IMPAQ, an AIR affiliate, will present at several sessions during the annual conference of the Comparative and International Education Society (CIES), being held virtually April 25 to May 2, 2021.
The theme for this year’s conference is “Social Responsibility within Changing Contexts,” and focuses on closely examining the work of the field and how others experience the work in a changing environment with a growing variety of people who may or may not share the same visions for the future. CIES is the largest and oldest comparative and international society in the world, with more than 3,000 members representing over 1,000 universities, research institutes, government departments, non-governmental organizations, and multilateral agencies in over 110 countries across the globe. Learn more about the conference on the CIES website.
AIR and IMPAQ experts will present on a wide range of international topics, including teacher preparation pathways, food security, experiences of refugee students, multilingual reading, education for distance learning during COVID-19, and more. Explore how AIR is supporting international development through research, evaluation, and technical assistance on the AIR website.
AIR/IMPAQ sessions are in Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) and include:
Sunday, April 25
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Comparative and International Education Research Made Easy Using Free Online Data Platforms and Tools
Place: Zoom Room, 107
AIR Presenters: Amy Rathbun, Yuqi Liao, Emily Pawlowski and Thanh Mai
Monday, April 26
8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Putting the MLE back into Mother-Tongue Based Multilingual Education (MTB-MLE)
Place: Zoom Room, 132
How much L1 is Enough for L2 Reading: Cross-Country Comparisons of Transfer Thresholds in Multilingual Reading in Ethiopian and India
AIR Presenter: Pooja Reddy Nakamura
5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Teacher Policies, Practices and Professional Development from a Cross-Cultural Perspective
Zoom Room, 106
Perceptions of Prestige: Which Teachers Think Their Profession is Valued in Society?
AIR Presenters: Rebecca Shipan and Martin Hooper
Teacher Preparation Pathways: An International Perspective on Degree Options, Attainment, and Match with Field Assignment
AIR Presenters: Marissa Hall and Amy C. Burton
Two Years are Better: A Longitudinal Impact Study on the Effects of Offering an Additional Year of Pre-Primary Education in Bangladesh
Zoom Room, 122
Longitudinal Impacts of a Second Year of Preschool on Children’s School Readiness
AIR Presenters: Elizabeth Spier, Adria Molotsky, Kevin Kamto and Gabriele Fain
Tuesday, April 27
7:15 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.
Refugee Students' Experiences Related to Educational Outcomes and Sociocultural Influences
Place: Zoom Room, 124
National Refugee-Inclusive Education Policies, Practices, and Implications in the Context of Forced Displacement: Findings from Evidence Synthesis and Intervention Mapping
AIR Presenters: Andrea Coombes, Thomas J. De Hoop, Hannah Reeves Ring and Chinmaya Udayakumar Holla
Fidelity of Implementation as a Research Tool for Improving Education: Lessons from the Philippines, Ecuador and Guatemala
Zoom Room, 114
The Importance of Fidelity of Implementation in Understanding Impacts: The Case of the Young Potential Development Program in Ecuador
IMPAQ Discussant: Michaela Gulemetova
IMPAQ Presenters: Melissa Paredes and Michaela Gulemetova
Wednesday, April 28
6:15 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.
Teacher Training and Community Based Learning in Africa
Zoom Room, 127
Impact of e-Learning Technology and Activity-Based Learning on Learning Outcomes: Experimental Evidence from Community Schools in Rural Zambia
AIR Presenters: Thomas J. De Hoop, Hannah Reeves Ring, Garima Siwach, Paula Dias, Victoria Rothbard and Anais Toungui
8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Towards Quality Teacher Training in Emergency Contexts
Zoom Room, 126
Design and Implementation of a Virtual Training Series on Emergency Remote Teaching (ERT)
AIR Presenter: Rebecca Stone
Education and Development for Social Changes
Zoom Room, 135
Randomized Control Evaluation of the Young Potential Development Program in Ecuador
IMPAQ Presenters: Sara Borelli, Michaela Gulemetova and Melissa Paredes
How to Improve Literacy and Food Security in Ever-Evolving Context? Bring Everyone Together!
Zoom Room, 133
IMPAQ Chair: Michaela Gulemetova
11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.
Adapting Teacher Support and Supply in Latin America: Programs, Policies, and Systems
Zoom Room, 109
AIR Chair: Rebecca Stone
7:15 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.
Educational Inequalities and Student Outcomes: Insights From Large-Scale Assessment Studies
Zoom Room, 125
A Cross-National Comparison of Gender Gaps in Numeracy Skills
AIR Presenter: Emily Pawlowski
Troubling Trends: Are Reading Frequency and Attitudes Toward Reading Declining Internationally?
Place: Zoom Room, 105
PIRLS Trends in Reading Attitudes and Literacy Activities
AIR Presenters: Martin Hooper and Yifan Bai
PISA Trends in the Reading Attitudes and Habits of 15-Year-Olds
AIR Presenters: Amy C. Burton and Martin Hooper
Trends in Reading Habits and Attitudes between NAEP 2017 and 2019
AIR Presenters: Yifan Bai, Martin Hooper and Samuel Correa
What Teachers and Parents Can Do to Improve Reading Motivation
AIR Presenters: Mengyi (Elaine) Li and Jennifer Mazzella
Promoting Education for All in Lao PDR: Increasing Access Through School Meals and Inclusion
Zoom Room, 120
Evidence-Based Findings and Recommendations from an Evaluation of School Feeding and Literacy Activities in Lao PDR
IMPAQ Presenter: Elnaz Safarha
Thursday, April 29
6:15 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.
Putting Evidence at the Centre of Achieving Long-Term Sustainable Improvement to Pre-Primary Education in Côte D’Ivoire
Place: Zoom Room, 111
Designing an RCT Design with the Ministry of Education to Evaluate an Accelerated School Readiness Pilot
AIR Presenters: Anais Toungui and Elizabeth Spier
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Diagnostic Studies Using TIMSS and TIMSS Advanced Assessment Data
Place: Zoom Room, 114
Profiles of U.S. Performance in Advanced Mathematics and Physics from the 2015 TIMSS Advanced Assessment
AIR Presenter: Maria Stephens
Exploring Student Misconceptions and Errors in Physics and Mathematics Across Grade Levels Using Data from TIMSS and TIMSS Advanced
AIR Presenter: Teresa A. Neidorf
Using TIMSS and TIMSS Advanced Results to Inform Instruction
AIR Presenters: Alka Arora and Will (Tad) Johnston
11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.
Pre-Primary Education: Luxury or Necessity?
Zoom Room, 119
Expanding Access to Quality Pre-Primary Education in LMICs
AIR Presenters: Juan Bonilla and Elizabeth Spier
