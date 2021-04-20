AIR Researchers to Discuss a Range of Education Issues at the Comparative and International Education Society Annual Conference

Arlington, Virginia, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) and IMPAQ, an AIR affiliate, will present at several sessions during the annual conference of the Comparative and International Education Society (CIES), being held virtually April 25 to May 2, 2021.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Social Responsibility within Changing Contexts,” and focuses on closely examining the work of the field and how others experience the work in a changing environment with a growing variety of people who may or may not share the same visions for the future. CIES is the largest and oldest comparative and international society in the world, with more than 3,000 members representing over 1,000 universities, research institutes, government departments, non-governmental organizations, and multilateral agencies in over 110 countries across the globe. Learn more about the conference on the CIES website.

AIR and IMPAQ experts will present on a wide range of international topics, including teacher preparation pathways, food security, experiences of refugee students, multilingual reading, education for distance learning during COVID-19, and more. Explore how AIR is supporting international development through research, evaluation, and technical assistance on the AIR website.

AIR/IMPAQ sessions are in Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) and include:

Sunday, April 25

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Comparative and International Education Research Made Easy Using Free Online Data Platforms and Tools

Place: Zoom Room, 107

AIR Presenters: Amy Rathbun, Yuqi Liao, Emily Pawlowski and Thanh Mai

Monday, April 26

8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Putting the MLE back into Mother-Tongue Based Multilingual Education (MTB-MLE)

Place: Zoom Room, 132

How much L1 is Enough for L2 Reading: Cross-Country Comparisons of Transfer Thresholds in Multilingual Reading in Ethiopian and India

AIR Presenter: Pooja Reddy Nakamura

5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Teacher Policies, Practices and Professional Development from a Cross-Cultural Perspective

Zoom Room, 106

Perceptions of Prestige: Which Teachers Think Their Profession is Valued in Society?

AIR Presenters: Rebecca Shipan and Martin Hooper

Teacher Preparation Pathways: An International Perspective on Degree Options, Attainment, and Match with Field Assignment

AIR Presenters: Marissa Hall and Amy C. Burton

Two Years are Better: A Longitudinal Impact Study on the Effects of Offering an Additional Year of Pre-Primary Education in Bangladesh

Zoom Room, 122

Longitudinal Impacts of a Second Year of Preschool on Children’s School Readiness

AIR Presenters: Elizabeth Spier, Adria Molotsky, Kevin Kamto and Gabriele Fain

Tuesday, April 27

7:15 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

Refugee Students' Experiences Related to Educational Outcomes and Sociocultural Influences

Place: Zoom Room, 124

National Refugee-Inclusive Education Policies, Practices, and Implications in the Context of Forced Displacement: Findings from Evidence Synthesis and Intervention Mapping

AIR Presenters: Andrea Coombes, Thomas J. De Hoop, Hannah Reeves Ring and Chinmaya Udayakumar Holla

Fidelity of Implementation as a Research Tool for Improving Education: Lessons from the Philippines, Ecuador and Guatemala

Zoom Room, 114

The Importance of Fidelity of Implementation in Understanding Impacts: The Case of the Young Potential Development Program in Ecuador

IMPAQ Discussant: Michaela Gulemetova

IMPAQ Presenters: Melissa Paredes and Michaela Gulemetova

Wednesday, April 28

6:15 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.

Teacher Training and Community Based Learning in Africa

Zoom Room, 127

Impact of e-Learning Technology and Activity-Based Learning on Learning Outcomes: Experimental Evidence from Community Schools in Rural Zambia

AIR Presenters: Thomas J. De Hoop, Hannah Reeves Ring, Garima Siwach, Paula Dias, Victoria Rothbard and Anais Toungui

8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Towards Quality Teacher Training in Emergency Contexts

Zoom Room, 126

Design and Implementation of a Virtual Training Series on Emergency Remote Teaching (ERT)

AIR Presenter: Rebecca Stone

Education and Development for Social Changes

Zoom Room, 135

Randomized Control Evaluation of the Young Potential Development Program in Ecuador

IMPAQ Presenters: Sara Borelli, Michaela Gulemetova and Melissa Paredes

How to Improve Literacy and Food Security in Ever-Evolving Context? Bring Everyone Together!

Zoom Room, 133

IMPAQ Chair: Michaela Gulemetova

11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Adapting Teacher Support and Supply in Latin America: Programs, Policies, and Systems

Zoom Room, 109

AIR Chair: Rebecca Stone

7:15 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

Educational Inequalities and Student Outcomes: Insights From Large-Scale Assessment Studies

Zoom Room, 125

A Cross-National Comparison of Gender Gaps in Numeracy Skills

AIR Presenter: Emily Pawlowski

Troubling Trends: Are Reading Frequency and Attitudes Toward Reading Declining Internationally?

Place: Zoom Room, 105

PIRLS Trends in Reading Attitudes and Literacy Activities

AIR Presenters: Martin Hooper and Yifan Bai

PISA Trends in the Reading Attitudes and Habits of 15-Year-Olds

AIR Presenters: Amy C. Burton and Martin Hooper

Trends in Reading Habits and Attitudes between NAEP 2017 and 2019

AIR Presenters: Yifan Bai, Martin Hooper and Samuel Correa

What Teachers and Parents Can Do to Improve Reading Motivation

AIR Presenters: Mengyi (Elaine) Li and Jennifer Mazzella

Promoting Education for All in Lao PDR: Increasing Access Through School Meals and Inclusion

Zoom Room, 120

Evidence-Based Findings and Recommendations from an Evaluation of School Feeding and Literacy Activities in Lao PDR

IMPAQ Presenter: Elnaz Safarha

Thursday, April 29

6:15 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.

Putting Evidence at the Centre of Achieving Long-Term Sustainable Improvement to Pre-Primary Education in Côte D’Ivoire

Place: Zoom Room, 111

Designing an RCT Design with the Ministry of Education to Evaluate an Accelerated School Readiness Pilot

AIR Presenters: Anais Toungui and Elizabeth Spier

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Diagnostic Studies Using TIMSS and TIMSS Advanced Assessment Data

Place: Zoom Room, 114

Profiles of U.S. Performance in Advanced Mathematics and Physics from the 2015 TIMSS Advanced Assessment

AIR Presenter: Maria Stephens

Exploring Student Misconceptions and Errors in Physics and Mathematics Across Grade Levels Using Data from TIMSS and TIMSS Advanced

AIR Presenter: Teresa A. Neidorf

Using TIMSS and TIMSS Advanced Results to Inform Instruction

AIR Presenters: Alka Arora and Will (Tad) Johnston

11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Pre-Primary Education: Luxury or Necessity?

Zoom Room, 119

Expanding Access to Quality Pre-Primary Education in LMICs

AIR Presenters: Juan Bonilla and Elizabeth Spier

