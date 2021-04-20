American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) Acquires Hemp Cannabinoid Distribution and Retail Licenses in New York State





The Company is poised to setup significant operations that will be an integral part of CaliBear launch in a market that is projected to be worth over $7 billion by 2025

PLAYA VISTA, CA, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) announces it has come to terms on the acquisition of licenses to distribute and retail hemp cannabinoids in the State of New York as part of the State’s program to establish quality control standards on the industry. The Company expects to close the transaction by the end of the 1st half 2021. (Disclosure: The Company acquired these licenses from a New York entity that was owned by CEO, Ryan Fishoff. The proposed consideration for the licenses is nominal.)

According to a report released by Grandview Research, New York State’s cannabis market is expected to be worth over $7 billion by 2025. The New York State hemp cannabinoid program oversees the licensing of processors, distributors, and retailers, setting quality control standards that all hemp products must meet including manufacturing, packaging and labeling and laboratory testing requirements.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, “I am excited to announce that the Company is set to acquire licenses to distribute and retail Hemp Cannabinoids in the State of New York. This is significant for the Company, as it further positions us to be dominant players in the Northeast. I feel that New York will become our hub for selling activities in the region. It is also my home state and I know from firsthand experience how under developed the CBD and Hemp market is in the city (and region); there is a huge opportunity to establish significant market share out of the gate. Getting these licenses allow us (The Company) to establish a foothold and further distinguish us from other companies trying to enter the space. The retail license could be utilized to partner with a non-CBD company to collaborate on retail installations and pop-up shops. There are a lot of empty storefronts in Manhattan and I believe there is great opportunity to capitalize off of this.

“Today is 4/20 and we are excited to celebrate it with this news. This announcement is a kickoff for the commercial launch of our joint venture with CaliBear. The Company is excited to begin selling CaliBear CBD products in the coming weeks. The Company will be doing a number of promotional activities and announcements in the coming weeks to prepare for the online and retail launches. Our distribution partner, Just Logistics, is excited to work with us on the initial rollout to smoke shops throughout the Northeast corridor. The Company is also engaged in discussions with other distributors along the east and west coasts to carry CaliBear CBD products. It's an exciting time and the CaliBear team of influencers have hit the beach, participating in Olympic qualifying tournaments in Cancun. We have also begun reaching out to non-CBD companies to explore partnership opportunities to expand the reach of the CaliBear brand, and increase sales. Having the Hemp Cannabinoid licenses will be an asset in these conversations and I look forward to getting creative with these partnerships to further distinguish the brand not only in the Hemp/CBD space, but become a market leader in the performance lifestyle segment. I encourage shareholders and investors to keep their eyes open for announcements in the coming weeks as preparations for the CaliBear retail launch heat up like the temperatures outside!” concluded Mr. Fishoff.

