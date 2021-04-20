CNL’s Gina Strati Joins Office of the Chief Science Advisor of Canada

English French

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, is pleased to announce that the Head of its Advanced Reactors Directorate, Dr. Gina Strati, has joined the Office of the Chief Science Advisor of Canada through an executive interchange. A passionate advocate of science and technology, and a leading CNL scientist with expertise in nuclear research, chemistry and material sciences, Dr. Strati will serve as a senior advisor within the distinguished organization.



In her new role, Dr. Strati will support the Office in the area of emerging technologies. Organized through the interchange program, an initiative that provides employment exchange opportunities between Canada’s core public service administration and other organizations, Dr. Strati will return to CNL upon the completion of her one-year term.

“At CNL, we recognize the important role that science plays in government policy, international competitiveness, economic prosperity and public health,” commented Joe McBrearty, CNL’s President and CEO. “We also believe in a strong, collaborative national scientific network. In pursuit of these goals, our senior leaders regularly take assignments with other industries, institutions and government bodies. We support women in science and in leadership positions. This is a tremendous opportunity for Dr. Strati to experience some of the processes in place to translate diverse complex scientific issues into language that can inform government policy at the highest level.”

“I’m honoured to join the Office of the Chief Science Advisor of Canada, an organization that I admire, and which plays a critical role in the delivery of informed public policy and scientific transparency here in Canada,” commented Dr. Strati. “This past year has shown just how important this work is to our national health and well-being. I’m grateful to the Chief Science Advisor for the professional opportunity, and to CNL for giving me the flexibility to pursue this interchange.”

Led by Dr. Mona Nemer, the Office of the Chief Science Advisor of Canada provides impartial scientific advice to the Prime Minister, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Cabinet, and promotes the importance of scientific integrity, equity and diversity in science, and of science-informed decisions. More recently, the Office has been advising the Government of Canada on the latest scientific developments in COVID-19 research to assist with the federal response to the global pandemic.

Prior to her new position, Dr. Strati oversaw research and development projects related to clean energy at the Chalk River Laboratories. Among other fields of study, Gina leads research to advance small modular reactor (SMR) technologies, additive manufacturing, materials development and testing, hydrogen production and storage, and nuclear fuel research. Information that is collected through these projects are applied to enable science-based decision making by the Government of Canada, to improve operations and safety for the domestic and international nuclear industry, and to fulfill commercial research contracts.

