Interlock Technology Supports S3 Migration from Veritas Enterprise Vault™ to Private & Public Clouds

WALTHAM, Mass., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interlock Technology, a leading data migration provider, today announced that its VaultAnywhere™, Interlock’s exclusive, Veritas™ Certified, storage-layer integration with Enterprise Vault, can now support migrations to private and public clouds starting in Enterprise Vault 14.0. While other migration partners use the application-layer Enterprise Vault API, the Interlock Technology VaultAnywhere solution is the only Veritas Certified solution to migrate at the storage layer, resulting in a migration process that is up to 30 times faster than application-layer migration alternatives.



Find out more about Interlock Technology VaultAnywhere.

VaultAnywhere enables the seamless replacement of current Enterprise Vault archive storage regardless of protocol. Whether the current storage protocol is CAS, NAS or S3 (object) storage, VaultAnywhere is a proven, high speed and fully compliant migration service that is Veritas™ Certified. In addition, only Interlock is Veritas Certified for storage layer migration to cloud-based and native object storage targets supported by Enterprise Vault 14, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and on-premises S3 storage. Interlock also supports the Enterprise Vault Streamer API, which is required for S3 storage to be used with versions of Enterprise Vault prior to 14. As a result, Interlock can migrate data from ANY source Enterprise Vault storage to ANY target Enterprise Vault storage.

VaultAnywhere benefits include:

No impact on production during migration : Other solutions impact production due to the use of the application-layer API. In fact, they often require additional Enterprise Vault servers to be added to the environment to handle the increased load on Enterprise Vault.

: Other solutions impact production due to the use of the application-layer API. In fact, they often require additional Enterprise Vault servers to be added to the environment to handle the increased load on Enterprise Vault. 10 to 30 times faster : Interlock can migrate in weeks what other services will take years to complete.

: Interlock can migrate in weeks what other services will take years to complete. Metadata preservation : Other solutions lose legal hold, custom settings, and often need to re-apply retention after migration.

: Other solutions lose legal hold, custom settings, and often need to re-apply retention after migration. Shortcuts and Vault Cache : Users can retrieve all email using the same shortcuts post-migration.

: Users can retrieve all email using the same shortcuts post-migration. Index preservation: Interlock’s process eliminates the need to re-index the migrated data, further saving on time and end user impact.



“Interlock Technology VaultAnywhere is for organizations who want to quickly and seamlessly migrate their Veritas Enterprise Vault email data onto newer more cost-effective storage,” said Gary Lieberman, co-founder and chief executive officer, Interlock Technology.

“Interlock Technology’s storage-layer integration with Enterprise Vault enables migration at high speed from any source storage to any Enterprise Vault target storage,” said David Scott, Sr. Director of Product Management at Veritas. “And as a Veritas Certified migration partner for Enterprise Vault 14, Interlock can migrate to the object storage target of choice: running natively in AWS or Azure, or with on-premise storage.”

Interlock Technology was the first company to offer high-speed object storage migration for Dell EMC Centera® Content Addressable Storage (CAS), and has deep expertise that enables it to handle the most challenging migrations. With its storage-agnostic technology, Interlock can migrate data to and from any storage provider that a client selects. In addition, Interlock offers complete transparency during the migration with pre-migration assessments and post-migrations reports. This ensures that there is an audit trail and preserves chain-of-custody for legal and regulatory compliance.

About Interlock Technology:

Interlock Technology is the leading provider of data migrations from NAS and object-based storage systems - including compliant NAS, CAS, and S3 storage - to the storage of your choice. Interlock’s field-tested, proprietary technology bypasses the application layer so it migrates data at 10x the speed of application-based migrations, and supports a broader range of file types than any other provider. We make data migration simple, safe, fast and effective. For more information on Interlock, contact us at (888) 369-1024 or www.interlock-tech.com.

