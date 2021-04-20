Global Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market Size-Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market will grow with a CAGR value of 10.5 percent during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. The high prevalence of skin disorders and the rising popularity and usage of heavy and harmful chemical-based cosmetics by both men and women will drive the market for anti-acne patches.
Key Market Insights
- The market for the anti-acne dermal patch will be growing the fastest owing to the rising negative social stigma associated with beauty standards and post-acne scars
- The market segment of non-medicated acne type will have the largest revenue share in the market
- The market for e-commerce channel will be growing the fastest with the highest CAGR value as per the distribution channel outlook
- 3M, Starface, Welly, DermaAngel, Hero Cosmetics, Urban Outfitters, Sephora USA, Inc., Peach & Lily, COSRX, ZitSticka, Peter Thomas Roth, Skyn ICELAND LLC, CLEAN & CLEAR, Truly Organic, Alba Botanica, Bryelee, Rael, Clearasil, ELAIMEI, and Lanbena among others are the key players in the anti-acne dermal patch market
Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Chemical Based
- Hydrocolloid Based
- Salicylic Acid Based
- Hyaluronic Acid Based
- Herbal Based
Patch Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Medicated
- Non-Medicated
- Micro-Needle
Acne Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Non-Inflammatory Acne
- Inflammatory Acne
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Retail Stores
- Pharmacies & Drug Stores
- E-Commerce Platform
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
