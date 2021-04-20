Global Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market Size-Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market will grow with a CAGR value of 10.5 percent during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. The high prevalence of skin disorders and the rising popularity and usage of heavy and harmful chemical-based cosmetics by both men and women will drive the market for anti-acne patches.







Key Market Insights

The market for the anti-acne dermal patch will be growing the fastest owing to the rising negative social stigma associated with beauty standards and post-acne scars

The market segment of non-medicated acne type will have the largest revenue share in the market

The market for e-commerce channel will be growing the fastest with the highest CAGR value as per the distribution channel outlook

3M, Starface, Welly, DermaAngel, Hero Cosmetics, Urban Outfitters, Sephora USA, Inc., Peach & Lily, COSRX, ZitSticka, Peter Thomas Roth, Skyn ICELAND LLC, CLEAN & CLEAR, Truly Organic, Alba Botanica, Bryelee, Rael, Clearasil, ELAIMEI, and Lanbena among others are the key players in the anti-acne dermal patch market





Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Chemical Based Hydrocolloid Based Salicylic Acid Based Hyaluronic Acid Based

Herbal Based





Patch Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Medicated

Non-Medicated

Micro-Needle





Acne Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Non-Inflammatory Acne

Inflammatory Acne

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Retail Stores

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

E-Commerce Platform





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA





Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





