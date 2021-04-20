Coterie Completes Successful Integration with Talage’s Wheelhouse Platform

RENO, Nev., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talage , a provider of digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance, is pleased to announce Coterie , the technology company that simplifies buying small business insurance, has successfully integrated with Talage’s Wheelhouse platform to extend digital availability and technology tools to independent agents.



Cincinnati, Ohio-based Coterie is a licensed insurance producer doing business in all 50 states and backed by A.M. Best A-rated insurers and reinsurers specializing in commercial property and casualty (P&C) coverages for small businesses. Using internally developed proprietary technology, as well as various industry partnerships, Coterie’s insurtech ecosystem creates a more efficient commercial insurance purchasing experience for small business owners.

“Having firsthand experience working with agents on small commercial accounts, I can tell you that access to digital tools is not yet widespread,” said Raymond Lynch, director of digital agent and broker distribution for Coterie . “A lot of insurance purchasing is still done via manual processes, and small commercial insurance, in particular, will benefit from the ability to go digital and automate applicable tasks. This integration with Talage’s Wheelhouse streamlines traditionally manual processes that slow efficiency and increase costs.”

Digital distribution is a growing demand for insurance companies, agents, potential policyholders, and existing insureds. For insurtechs, like Coterie, Wheelhouse integration is a quick, easy path to providing digital purchasing options specific to the small business segment. Wheelhouse automates traditionally manual tasks in order to enhance the small business insurance purchasing experience and boost agent productivity.

“We appreciate Coterie’s dedication to simplifying the commercial insurance purchasing experience," said Adam Kiefer, CEO of Talage . "This is a goal that we share, and we believe by working together, and through integrations such as this one, that commercial insurance can be more effective for business owners and more profitable for providers than ever before. We are looking forward to working with Coterie for years to come.”

Talage’s Wheelhouse will enable Coterie to more effectively use APIs through a single integration and automates manual processes for faster growth. Through this Wheelhouse integration, Coterie’s producers will have immediate access to user-friendly agent portals, online checkout capabilities, intuitive agency automation, and optimized agent-customer interactions.

About Talage

Talage develops digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance that transform the insurance quoting process for agents and carriers. Talage’s Wheelhouse technology empowers property and casualty (P&C) agents to sell small business coverages via any channel, allows carriers to more effectively use APIs, and automates manual processes for increased productivity. For more information, please visit www.talageins.com .

About Coterie

Coterie uses modern technology to make buying small business insurance easy. Business owners, freelancers & contractors deserve an easy insurance purchasing experience. Unfortunately, this process is typically overcomplicated, expensive, and time-consuming. Coterie integrates insurance into platforms and processes that businesses already use, unlocking protection in minutes. Our tech-based approach to business insurance uses data-driven automation, providing accurate, affordable coverage – without the hassle. With Coterie, fast, easy, and reliable coverage reaches businesses where they are, when they need it. It’s truly small business insurance, simplified. Learn more about integrating Coterie with your platform: coterieinsurance.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

jen@stnickmedia.com

859-803-6597