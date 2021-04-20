Telemental Health Market 2021 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 | CAGR of 33.95% By DBMR

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Data Bridge Market Research, the Telemental Health Market generated is growing with the CAGR of 33.95% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key developments in the industry, top investment pockets, market dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.



The Telemental Health market research report encompasses key developments in the market with respect to current scenario and the forthcoming advancements. The market report also provides company profiles and contact information of the key market players in the key manufacturer’s section. The report makes available estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors.

The major factors for the growth of the market include the rising healthcare costs, technological innovations, increasing remote patient monitoring, and growing burden of chronic diseases. SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis are the two widely used and deep-rooted tools that have been employed in the largescale market report. Businesses can acquire complete knowledge of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data explained in this report.

This study identifies the new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the Telemental Health market growth during the next few years.

Global Telemental Market Segmentations:

By Mental Disorders (Panic disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Depression, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder)

By Type (Telepsychology, Telepsychiatry, Telebehavioral Health)

By Component (Services, Software, Hardware, RPM, Real-Time)

By Mode of Delivery (Web-Based Delivery Mode, Cloud-Based Delivery Mode, On-Premise Delivery Mode)

By End-User (Providers, Payers and Patients)



As the COVID‐19 pandemic continues to expand throughout the world, innovative methods are required to involve residents in the care of critically ill COVID‐19 patients, demanding the employment of technologies that allow patients to contact with their doctors from distant locations. Furthermore, since healthcare amenities are focused on handling coronavirus patients, treatments for other diseases have taken a backseat. In this context, telehealth technologies have allowed medical professionals to ensure that patients with chronic and other critical situations are furnished with the specified medical aid during the pandemic. Several initiatives and implementations are administered by various government organizations and market players associated with tele ICU which are likely to drive the market growth.

The research studies for Telemental Health market analysis report helps to estimate several important aspects that includes but are not limited to investment in a rising market, success of a new product, and expansion of market share. The collection of data and information involved in this report has been mainly derived from journals, company websites, and white papers etc. Furthermore, details about historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and therefore the technical progress within the related industry can also be gained market research report.

The analyst presents an in depth picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of knowledge from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our Telemental Health market covers the following areas:

Telemental Health Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the Telemental Health market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the Telemental Health Market because of the high demand for telemedicine. Furthermore, the increasing of the healthcare understanding combined with cloud-based technologies acknowledgment and constant research and development programs which will further boost the growth of the market. Asia Pacific is estimated to observe significant growth in the market because of the prompt necessity for telemedicine and healthcare aid, particularly in the rural areas.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on the mental disorders, the market is segmented into panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, depression, posttraumatic stress disorder.

Based on the type, the market is segmented into telepsychology, telepsychiatry, telebehavioral health, teleradiology, tele-consultation, tele-ICU, tele-stroke, tele-dermatology, other applications.

Based on the component, the market is segmented into services, software, hardware. Hardware is further sub segmented into glucose meters.

Based on the mode of delivery, the market is segmented into web-based delivery mode, cloud-based delivery mode, and on-premise delivery mode.

Based on the end-user, the Telemental Health market is segmented into providers, payers and patients.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Telemental Health Market including Cisco Systems, Inc., AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc, Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd., Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc., Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, InTouch Technologies, Inc., Resideo Technologies, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., OBS Medical Ltd., American Well, Empower Interactive, Inc., MDLIVE Inc., TalkSession Inc., Talkspace, Virtual Therapy Center, LLC, Teladoc, Inc., WeCounsel, among other domestic and global players.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is the study period of this Market Landscape? What is Global Telemental Health Market size in 2028? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Telemental Health Market? What is the growth rate of Telemental Health Market Industry? What are the challenges facing the market? Which region has highest growth rate in Market and Which region has largest share in Market? Who are the key players in Market? What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of key manufacturers of Market? What are top trends and structure shaping the growth of this market? How has the market been segmented and key driving factors and challenges role are the individual segments playing in the market’s growth? What drivers and restrains will impact the development and sizing of the Global Telemental Health Market? How are regional developments and competitive dynamics influencing the market?

