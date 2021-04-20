URAC’s Pharmacy Accreditation Programs: What You Need to Know to Get Started

Washington, DC, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you considering going through URAC’s pharmacy accreditation process? This webinar will tell you what you can expect as you go through the accreditation process, address some commonly asked questions from future clients, and share some resources and tips for preparing for accreditation. You’ll learn about the different pharmacy accreditations URAC offers and leave the webinar better prepared to start your accreditation journey. Members of the URAC team will be on hand to answer your questions throughout the webinar.



Event registration at https://www.urac.org/PharmacyEvent



Speaker Bios



Heather Bonome, PharmD, URAC’s Director of Pharmacy, is responsible for the development and management of URAC’s Pharmacy Quality Management® accreditation programs. She oversees the volunteer pharmacy advisory group that assists URAC in defining best practices and quality standards and manages the team of URAC pharmacist reviewers that conducting pharmacy accreditation reviews and present applications to URAC’s independent accreditation determination committee. In this capacity, she has led the team in conducting more than 300 pharmacy accreditation reviews. Prior to URAC, Heather worked in the pharmacy benefit management field for nearly 15 years, partnering with clients to develop sound clinical strategies and promote appropriate pharmaceutical utilization. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Pittsburgh and completed a post-graduate pharmacy residency in managed care. A recognized expert in accreditation and quality standards, Heather is a frequent speaker and panelist at national pharmacy conferences.



Heidy Davis, RPh is a Pharmacy Accreditation Reviewer who has been with URAC since 2018. She graduated from the Albany College of Pharmacy in 2004, and has practiced in retail, hospital, home infusion and medical information settings. Much of her career has been in home infusion, working for large national organizations as well as a small independent pharmacy (where she served as Branch Manager, Pharmacist in Charge and the site’s quality representative). Her home infusion pharmacist positions included in-depth involvement in accreditation preparation and staff training.



Laura Lee Higginbotham, MS, RN has been an Accreditation Reviewer with URAC since 2011. Before joining URAC, Laura was the Director of Quality and Accreditation for a large PBM which included Mail and Specialty Pharmacy. In that role, she was directly responsible for the organization’s successful URAC accreditations for the PBM, Mail, Specialty, Case Management and Disease Management. Prior to her PBM experience, she worked for two large health plans with a focus on quality improvement and accreditation oversight. Her clinical background includes 12 years in Maternal Child Nursing / Labor and Delivery. Laura holds a Master’s of Science in Nursing Administration from Texas Woman’s University and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington. She received her Nursing Diploma from Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing, St. Louis, Missouri. In addition, Laura is certified in Problem Solving and Rapid Process Improvement and is Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certified.



Alvin Gregory (Greg) McCray is a health care and business development professional with a background as a Naval Hospital Corpsman and physician screener with degrees in allied health and information technology. He strives to assist organizations in selecting the best solution available to care for their patients. His career in health care has allowed him to work with several Fortune 50 companies (AGFA Healthcare, Philips Healthcare and E. I. DuPont de Nemours) and be recognized as an outstanding provider of solutions to their health care clients.



About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. We develop our evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

