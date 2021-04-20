Results of additional issuance - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 33 0321

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 16. April, at the price of accepted bids.

SeriesRIKB 23 0515RIKB 28 1115RIKS 33 0321
ISINIS0000032191IS0000028249IS0000021251
Additional issuance (nominal)360,000,000379,000,000795,000,000
Settlement date04/21/202104/21/202104/21/2021
Total outstanding (nominal)70,976,000,00088,490,801,51976,343,919,842