Results of additional issuance - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 33 0321

As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 16. April, at the price of accepted bids.
|Series
|RIKB 23 0515
|RIKB 28 1115
|RIKS 33 0321
|ISIN
|IS0000032191
|IS0000028249
|IS0000021251
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|360,000,000
|379,000,000
|795,000,000
|Settlement date
|04/21/2021
|04/21/2021
|04/21/2021
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|70,976,000,000
|88,490,801,519
|76,343,919,842