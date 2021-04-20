Hard Liquor Makers Accused of Cultural Appropriation

New York, NY, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the National Institutes of Health, culture is the combination of a body of knowledge, belief, and behavior. It involves several elements that are often specific to ethnic, racial, religious, geographic, or social groups. It includes personal identification, language, thoughts, communications, actions, customs, beliefs, values, and institutions.

This is a topic that often divides many. It has to do with the idea of taking an aspect of a different culture, stripping it of its original complexity and layered history, tradition, and meaning, and introducing it to a different context in a far simpler form, to the point where its connection to the original culture is rendered irrelevant.

Cultural appropriation has even become a growing problem in the beverage industry.

Arkay, the world’s first alcohol-free flavored spirits to be created, is a product line of liquor flavored drinks but 100% alcohol-free. Arkay Beverages has been fine-tuning various zero-proof spirit recipes, including vodka, tequila, gin, whiskey, bourbon, and brandy, among many others.

Founder Reynald Vito Grattagliano, the creator of the world’s first 0% ABV non-alcoholic spirit, has a great passion for caring for others' health. His sole purpose was to make a beverage that gave you the same kick, sensation, and burn as the typical whiskey, giving consumers a sober option to a night out. Reynald invested tons of time, effort, and dedication to finding a formula that would provide ArKay a taste and smell similar to the commonly known alcohol so consumers wouldn’t notice the difference.

In 2007, Reynald’s son Kevin came home one night and said to him, “Dad, why don’t you invent an alcohol-free liquor?” He worked on the project for over four years, and after a lot of trial and error, he pioneered the way for alcohol-free spirits. He invested over 5 million dollars on the project but said he was pleased and proud of what he had accomplished. When he first introduced ArKay to the market, he received a lot of controversies. Some applauded what he did for the good he was doing to those who consumed a significant excess of alcohol.

To others, it was considered a joke and was harming the alcoholic beverage industry. After over 15 years, Reynald is glad to see the growth and support of this industry. Although ArKay is proud to welcome all new contenders, they would like to clear up any erroneous or misleading information about WHO was the first on the market. Often contenders want to take credit for being the best on the market or the first. In this case, ArKay Beverages would like to clarify that they were the first to produce alcohol-free spirits and invent this category when all this started in 2007.

Some competitors use marketing techniques promoting false statements to deceive people and claim the idea as their own. This is a serious mistake because these companies do not respect the origins of the category or give the proper credit to the actual inventor of the Alcohol-free spirits, Arkay.

Unfortunately, the lack of ethics and professionalism can also be seen in an industry where people might think there could be no such case; however, this continues to happen in the beverage community.

Arkay has maintained strong ties to its founder’s ideas to improve health and contribute to general wellbeing. The company’s vision is to help eradicate the most common problems related to excess alcohol consumption, bringing a wide variety of drinks that can give consumers the same pleasure and satisfaction of the alcoholic options without harm.

Arkay has been the first to offer various alcohol-free liquors, appreciating the culture and origin of all drinks. They invite everyone to try their products and see for themselves who is leading the market.

ABOUT ARKAY BEVERAGES

Since 2011, Arkay Beverages has been fine-tuning various zero-proof spirit recipes, including vodka, tequila, gin, whisky, bourbon, and brandy, among many others, for the appreciation of fine liquor without the alcohol.

ArKay, the world's first alcohol-free, liquor-flavored drink, is designed for everyone to enjoy. The exceptional taste of liquor without the alcohol content makes it a perfect beverage day or night.

ArKay has 0% alcohol, and it is designed to allow individuals with medical conditions or religious beliefs that prohibit alcohol consumption and drink. Imagine being able to enjoy your favorite drink at parties without worrying about drinking and driving. You won't miss a thing, as ArKay tastes and looks exactly like traditional liquor. It is suitable for drinking straight-up, on the rocks, or with your favorite mixers.

Arkay Beverages is a family-owned business. The company is not part of a large multinational conglomerate. They only employ 110 persons full-time at their bottling plant.

ABOUT REYNALD VITO GRATTAGLIANO

Reynald Vito Grattagliano is an entrepreneur and philanthropist driven to solve the world's biggest challenges through innovation. Reynald is the spark behind the current alcohol-free spirit movement, having been the first in the field to imitate spirits giving consumers a sober option to a night out. He is the son of a well-known Italian perfumer in the late 20th century. He transformed himself into a perfumer millionaire before 30, establishing bottling plants worldwide, selling several times his companies, and making millions for himself.

As the founder of Arkay Beverages, Reynald sees beyond the current business and technological landscape, creating real impact companies. His next endeavor is to travel to the moon, using lunar resources for innovation here on earth.

