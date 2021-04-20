Arc by Crown Group and Infinity by Crown Group shortlisted for ‘Best Tall Buildings in the World’ 2021 Award

Sydney, Australia, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two iconic projects by prolific developer Crown Group, Infinity by Crown Group and Arc by Crown Group, have been shortlisted for the Tall Buildings 100m Category in The Best Tall Buildings in the World Award for 2021.

Attracting entries from distinctively designed buildings from across the globe, the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) is recognised as one of the most prestigious award programs in design and architecture.

The CTBUH is considered the world’s leading resource for professionals focused on the design and construction of tall buildings and future cities.

Many of Crown Group’s projects have been recognised as deserving recipients of awards and accolades due to their clever design conception and aesthetic boldness. Both of Crown Group’s shortlisted buildings have been designed by Koichi Takada Architects who have become synonymous with transforming skylines and cityscapes in a most creative and avant-garde fashion.

Infinity by Crown Group, which has already been awarded the UDIA Best Concept Design is a coveted landmark at Sydney’s Green Square Town Centre. Designed by the critically acclaimed, Koichi Takada Architects, Infinity by Crown Group is a stand-out, residential apartment tower that defies convention with its cutting-edge looped shape layout.

Arc by Crown Group is the second of Crown Group’s projects to be named in the 2021 edition of the Best Tall Buildings in the World Award and is a breathtaking work of art that captures the beauty of Australia’s favourite harbour city. Having also collected international honours, Arc by Crown Group features heritage-inspired lower levels that morph into a modern glass and steel tower, capped with more than a dozen steel arches. The tower includes an eight-storey cathedral-like atrium that rises an impressive 20m above a public laneway, flanked by trendy cafes, restaurants and retail stores.

The CTBUH Awards program honours projects that have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of tall buildings across urban landscapes. The awards span over 20 categories for Best Tall Building, Urban Habitat, Innovation, Renovation, Interior Design, Construction, and Engineering.

These prestigious awards are governed by a panel of esteemed, independent experts. The aim of the Awards is to offer sophisticated and comprehensive analysis of the shortlisted structures and advocate for the positive impact that these buildings can have on the cities and communities they inhabit.

The winning buildings must also demonstrate that their projects have added to the hallmarks of design and innovation all to enhance modern city life.

Crown Group’s Chairman and CEO, Iwan Sunito said it gives the company immense pride to be recognised by the Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat and is a testament to the inspired collaborations that bring Crown Group’s projects to life.

“At Crown Group, our goal is to offer the very best in modern residential living through magnificent design. We work with architecture and design teams who understand the importance of projects that converse with and relate to the environment in which they’re built. In this way, our residential communities are able to stand out.”

“We’re very pleased and honoured that not just one, but two of our projects have been shortlisted. Both Infinity by Crown Group and Arc by Crown Group stand resolutely as key projects in the Crown Group Portfolio.”

Crown Group has successfully executed leading developments across some of Sydney’s premier locations and has currently five major projects in the pipeline.

